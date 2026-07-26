Dog Breath gets a Mintervention from Minties FreshBites.

A still from "Cabbage", a TV spot for Minties Fresh Bites airing during live aports this fall

New stage of campaign includes commercials and an activation for dog owners.

Dog Breath Is Over made headlines. Minterventions makes housecalls.” — Tom Christmann

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mintiesis taking on dog breath again. And this time, it’s personal.Back in November, Minties boldly declared “Dog Breath Is Over” in a newsbreak-style ad that introduced Minties FreshBites™ – a line of innovative, chewy dog dental treats with that can be offered throughout the day for a long-lasting chew, so nothing gets between you and your dog in your closest moments. America responded by buying new Minties FreshBites by the millions, exceeding the brand’s most optimistic forecasts.So Minties and independent creative agency TiNY (the team behind the Dog Breath Is Over campaign) are following up on this story. And this time, it’s personal. Did we say that already?“Dog Breath Is Over was the big message,” said Jissan Cherian, PetIQ’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Minterventions makes the message personal. If you’ve got a dog with stinky breath, we want to hear from you at minterventions.com .”TiNY shot two new spots for the Minterventions phase of the campaign. The first, “Cabbage”, is airing this fall during live sports and features a dog named Mollie and an extendable hand. Why the extendable hand? “Mollie’s breath smells like she ate a skunk (who also has bad breath).”. A voiceover then asks the question at the center of the campaign: “Does your dog need a Mintervention?” Minties FreshBites is the answer, of course.A second spot called “Dumpster”, featuring a dog who has been banished to the backyard , will run later in the year. Both spots were directed by Evan Silver of Reform School and edited by Tina Mintus out of Northern Lights in New York City.“It starts with a real, relatable problem,” said Mike Rovner, TiNY partner and Chief Creative Officer. “That’s the TiNY way — we help clients build worlds they can live in. Once you set up the rules of the world, you can have a lot of fun.”Fun like inviting dog owners to submit their own stinky stories. Starting this month, pet parents can head to Minterventions.com to tell the internet exactly how bad it’s gotten, in exchange for a free Mintervention Fresh Breath Kit to help them stage a Mintervention of their own.Minties is also bringing the Mintervention to the streets — literally. On Saturday, July 25, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the brand will host a live Mintervention pop-up in Washington Square Park, where New Yorkers can bring their most malodorous mutts for a professional, in-person Mintervention.“We got a huge bump in awareness out of Dog Breath Is Over,” said Michael Stoopack, TiNY partner and President. “Now we get real stories of dog breath being conquered one pet at a time. It’s going to add so much context to the story.”“We stand by our record,” said Tom Christmann, TiNY partner and CMO. “Dog Breath Is Over made headlines. Minterventions makes house calls.”Think your dog needs a Mintervention? Submit your story at Minterventions.com, or bring them to Washington Square Park on July 25. Minties FreshBites are available now on Walmart, Petco, Amazon, Chewy and more.Media Contact: Tom Christmann, Chief Marketing Officer, TiNY, tom@tinyadagency.com, 646-441-7165.About PetIQ: PetIQ, LLC is a leading pet health and wellness company that develops, manufactures, and distributes branded over-the-counter medications and wellness products for pets, including PetArmor, Capstar, Nexstar, Minties, VetIQ, Rocco & Roxie, and Pur Luv. PetIQ's products are available to pet parents through retail and e-commerce channels at more than 60,000 points of distribution nationwide. Learn more at PetIQ.com.About TiNY: TiNY is an independent creative company built to make great work for great people—and have a great time doing it. Lean, nimble, and relentlessly idea-focused, TiNY partners with ambitious brands to make award-winning work for American Century Investments, AMP Awards, Avantis Investors, Ross University School of Medicine, and PetIQ. The three TiNY partners bring a century of combined experience running brands like Pepsi, Budweiser, E-Trade, Mercedes, NBA, Subway, and HSBC. Learn more at tinyadagency.com.

Cabbage

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