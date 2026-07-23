Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – Former Tilden Car Care Service Site (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 24, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41d856d?reqfrom=share

DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as Former Tilden Car Care Service Site, site ID #C224471. This site is located in the City of New York, within the County of Kings, and is located at 1029-1035 Atlantic Avenue. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 24, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at: https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224471/

And at:

New York Public Library – Bedford Branch

496 Franklin Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11238

Brooklyn Community Board 3

1360 Fulton Street, 2nd Floor

Brooklyn, NY 11216