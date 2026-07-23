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Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 667 Kent Avenue Development (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 667 Kent Avenue Development (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

Region: 2

Date: July 24, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41d8453?reqfrom=share  

DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as 667 Kent Avenue Development, site ID #C224469. This site is located in the City of New York, within the County of Kings, and is located at 667 Kent Avenue and 25 Hooper Street. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 24, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:  https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C224469/                                                                          

And at:

New York Public Library – Williamsburg Branch
240 Division Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Brooklyn Community Board 1
435 Graham Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

 

 

 

 

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Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 667 Kent Avenue Development (Brooklyn) Comment Deadline

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