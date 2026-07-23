Mosquito Control Spraying Thursday Evening, July 23rd

Please be advised, Union County Mosquito Control will be spraying Thursday evening, July 23, 2026, between the hours of 6:00 P.M. to 11:00 P.M. (Weather Permitting). Check below for the list of Parks to be sprayed. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact the Union County Office of Mosquito Control at 908-654-9834 or 908-654-9835. Berkeley Heights – Grant St., Garfield St., River Rd. Area

– Grant St., Garfield St., River Rd. Area Clark – Oak Ridge Rd., Feather Bed Ln., Old Raritan Rd., Riverside Dr., Terminal Ave., Miller Ave., King St.

– Oak Ridge Rd., Feather Bed Ln., Old Raritan Rd., Riverside Dr., Terminal Ave., Miller Ave., King St. Elizabeth – Clarkson Ave., Spencer St.

– Clarkson Ave., Spencer St. Fanwood – Fanwood Pl.

– Fanwood Pl. Hillside – Harvard Ave., Cornell Pl., John St., Westminster Area

– Harvard Ave., Cornell Pl., John St., Westminster Area Kenilworth – Water Co. Rd., Dorset Dr. Area, 200 block S. Michigan Ave.,

– Water Co. Rd., Dorset Dr. Area, 200 block S. Michigan Ave., Linden – Tremley Pt., area. Lower Rd., W. 11th St., Hawk Rise, Miner Ter. Area, Bradford Ave. Bradford Ave., Lexington Ave., Marion Ave., Miner Ter.

– Tremley Pt., area. Lower Rd., W. 11th St., Hawk Rise, Miner Ter. Area, Bradford Ave. Bradford Ave., Lexington Ave., Marion Ave., Miner Ter. New Providence – Union Ave.

– Union Ave. Plainfield – Jefferson Ave.,

– Jefferson Ave., Rahway – Leesville Ave. Area, Elston St., Randolph Ave., Donald Ave. Area, E. Emerson Ave. Area,

– Leesville Ave. Area, Elston St., Randolph Ave., Donald Ave. Area, E. Emerson Ave. Area, Roselle – Chandler Ave., Jouet St. Area

– Chandler Ave., Jouet St. Area Roselle Park – Lehigh Ave., walking path, between Galloping Hill Rd. and Chestnut St.

– Lehigh Ave., walking path, between Galloping Hill Rd. and Chestnut St. Scotch Plains – Country Club Ln., Martine Ave., Raritan Rd., Springfield Ave. – Cottage Ln., Oakland Ave. Waverly Ave.

– Country Club Ln., Martine Ave., Raritan Rd., Springfield Ave. – Cottage Ln., Oakland Ave. Waverly Ave. Summit – Summit Recycling Center

– Summit Recycling Center Union – Audrey Ter., Debra Way, Arcadia Pl., Westside Ave.

– Audrey Ter., Debra Way, Arcadia Pl., Westside Ave. Winfield – U.C. Pkwy.

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