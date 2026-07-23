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2026 Legislative Update

The 2026 Omnibus Pension bill was signed into law on May 19, 2026.

The law changes that impact MSRS plan members are as follows:

New Subplan

Individuals that are defined as probation officers and public safety telecommunicators will transition to a new subplan of the General Employees Retirement Plan beginning January 1, 2027.  

  • The majority of the benefit provisions will remain the same as the General Plan with the exception of the full retirement age. 
  • The retirement age for this group will be age 60 for prospective service earned under the new subplan.
  • The required contribution for these enhanced benefits will increase the employee contribution by 2.71% and the employer contribution will increase by 2%; making employee and employer contributions 8.71% and 8.25% respectively. 
  • An appropriation was included in the bill to reduce employee contribution to 8% through August 2028.

Employer Contributions for Rehired Retirees

Employer contributions for a rehired retiree or retiree on a post-retirement option will be required beginning January 1, 2027.  This change does not impact retirees; they will not be required to contribute to the plan.

No Contribution or COLA Changes

This legislative session did not include any changes to post-retirement increases or COLAs for retirees of MSRS plans.

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2026 Legislative Update

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