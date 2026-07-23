2026 Legislative Update

The 2026 Omnibus Pension bill was signed into law on May 19, 2026.

The law changes that impact MSRS plan members are as follows:

New Subplan

Individuals that are defined as probation officers and public safety telecommunicators will transition to a new subplan of the General Employees Retirement Plan beginning January 1, 2027.

The majority of the benefit provisions will remain the same as the General Plan with the exception of the full retirement age.

The retirement age for this group will be age 60 for prospective service earned under the new subplan.

The required contribution for these enhanced benefits will increase the employee contribution by 2.71% and the employer contribution will increase by 2%; making employee and employer contributions 8.71% and 8.25% respectively.

An appropriation was included in the bill to reduce employee contribution to 8% through August 2028.

Employer Contributions for Rehired Retirees

Employer contributions for a rehired retiree or retiree on a post-retirement option will be required beginning January 1, 2027. This change does not impact retirees; they will not be required to contribute to the plan.

No Contribution or COLA Changes

This legislative session did not include any changes to post-retirement increases or COLAs for retirees of MSRS plans.