Tooele Army Depot welcomes new commander

TOOELE ARMY DEPOT, Utah (July 16, 2026) — In a ceremony steeped in tradition, Col. Benverren “Ben” Fortune recently became the newest commander of the Tooele Army Depot.

On July 16, Fortune assumed responsibility during a change of command ceremony, which was presided by Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, commanding general of the Army Sustainment Command.

The event honored the service of outgoing leadership while welcoming a seasoned sustainment professional whose career spans multiple theaters, continents, and critical logistics missions across the Army.

“At its core the depot’s mission is about the warfighter. Every round stored safely today protects a Soldier tomorrow,” said Fortune, who succeeds Col. Luke Clover. “A Soldier may never know your name, they may never see this depot or meet the team that prepared the equipment or safeguarded the ammunition, but they will trust it. In that moment, when everything depends on it, your work will already have made the difference. That is why this mission matters.”

Fortune’s previous assignments span tactical, operational, and strategic levels across the United States, Europe, the Indo‑Pacific, and combat operations in Afghanistan. His most recent assignment was in South Korea as the G3 (Operations) and Chief of Staff for the 19th Expeditionary Support Command.

Fortune holds a Master of Arts in military art and science from the Command and General Staff College, a Master of Strategic Studies from Senior Service College, and a Bachelor of Science in psychology from The Citadel, Charleston, South Carolina. He was commissioned as a Quartermaster Officer in 2003 upon graduating from The Citadel.

“Today I’m deeply honored and humbled to assume command of Tooele Army Depot,” Fortune said. “I am grateful for this opportunity and for the responsibility that comes with leading one of our Army’s most important organizations.”

A subordinate installation of ASC, TEAD, known as “America’s Depot,” was established in 1942 due to the need for expanded ammunition storage and distribution capabilities during World War II. TEAD’s efficient, responsive, and dependable capability to receive, store, and ship munitions to the Joint Warfighter is critical to preparing combat theaters with forward positioning of equipment and munitions.