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Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 3701 River Road Site (Tonawanda) Comment Deadline

Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 3701 River Road Site (Tonawanda) Comment Deadline

Region: 9

Date: July 24, 2026

Contact Name: DEC, Division of Environmental Remediation

Contact Information: [email protected]

URL:

https://content.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYSDEC/bulletins/41d857b?reqfrom=share  

DEC has received a Brownfield Cleanup Program (BCP) application and Draft Remedial Investigation Work Plan for a site known as 3701 River Road Site, site ID #C915419. This site is located in the Town of Tonawanda, within the County of Erie, and is located at 3701 River Road. Public comments about the application must be submitted by Friday, July 24, 2026.

Click the web link above to learn about the site and how to comment.

Project documents can be reviewed online at:  https://extapps.dec.ny.gov/data/DecDocs/C915419/                                                                        

And at:

Elaine M. Panty Branch Library
820 Tonawanda Street
Buffalo, NY 14207

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Brownfield Application and Draft Work Plan – 3701 River Road Site (Tonawanda) Comment Deadline

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