Finding 24-Hour Home Care Providers in McLean, VA

Our leadership team spends a great deal of time supporting, mentoring, and staying connected with our caregivers because when caregivers feel supported, clients receive better care.” — Attilio Manziano, Executive Director of Paragon Home Care

MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Families searching for dependable support for aging loved ones often ask: “Are there 24-hour home care providers in McLean, VA?” According to Paragon Home Care, the answer is yes. Families in McLean and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia can access hourly and live-in home care services designed to help older adults remain safe, comfortable, and connected while continuing to live at home.

For many adults balancing careers, raising children, and helping aging parents, the search for care often begins during a stressful period. Families frequently face difficult questions about safety, independence, scheduling, and finding dependable support that allows a loved one to remain at home.

Why Families Search for 24-Hour Home Care

Aging parents may need additional support after a fall, hospital stay, mobility change, or memory-related concerns. Families in McLean, Vienna, Arlington, Falls Church, Fairfax, and surrounding cities across Northern Virginia often notice early warning signs such as missed meals, difficulty with housekeeping, or trouble moving around the home safely.

While many adult children want to help personally, balancing caregiving with work and family responsibilities can be challenging. Around-the-clock home care can provide added reassurance while allowing seniors to remain in familiar surroundings. Depending on individual needs, 24-hour care may be provided through rotating caregivers or live-in support.

What Services Are Typically Included?

Families researching in-home care often want to know what caregivers help with each day. Services may include companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, transportation assistance, errands and shopping, walking and exercise assistance, fall prevention through stand-by assistance, transferring assistance, medication reminders and management, grooming, bathing, dressing, and toileting assistance.

Paragon Home Care also uses Care Intelligence, powered by Sensi.AI, which helps identify potential safety concerns and behavioral changes in the home. By supporting caregivers with additional insights, the technology helps care teams respond proactively while giving families greater confidence. Paragon is one of the first home care providers in Northern Virginia to make this technology a standard of care for every client.

Helping Families Make Confident Decisions

Many adult children compare in-home care with assisted living while balancing cost, comfort, and quality of life. Families often tell Paragon Home Care their loved ones want to remain in familiar surroundings for as long as possible.

Paragon centers its approach on the moments in between tasks, where trust is built, connection is made, and care goes from excellent to exceptional. Guided by its philosophy of "More Than Tasks. Meaningful Care," the agency believes meaningful support comes through relationships, conversations, and everyday moments that help families feel confident. To further support families exploring care options, Paragon Home Care offers When Home Stops Working, a free Family Guide that helps families recognize the signs, understand the options, and navigate the difficult conversations when a loved one may need care than home alone can provide.

Paragon Home Care is also a trusted partner for hospitals and care managers, providing dependable hourly and live-in care services that support safer transitions home. Caregivers are supported by Care Intelligence, powered by Sensi.AI, enabling early identification of concerns, proactive intervention, and ongoing communication with families and referral partners.

Paragon Home Care has earned 23 Best of Home Care Awards from Activated Insights, including recognition as a Top 100 Leader in Experience and Leader in Training. The agency also continues investing in caregiver education through dementia certification and advanced training in Parkinson's care, stroke recovery, post-hospitalization care, and end-of-life support. Families interested in learning more can call (703) 942-8950 or schedule a consultation.

About Paragon Home Care

Paragon Home Care is a private-duty home care agency based in McLean, Virginia, serving families throughout Northern Virginia since 2013. Recognized among the Top 100 home care agencies in North America by Activated Insights, Paragon is built around the belief that meaningful care happens in the moments between the tasks. The agency pairs highly selected caregivers with proactive, technology-enabled care, including Care Intelligence, powered by Sensi.AI, to help older adults age with dignity, safety, and connection at home.

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