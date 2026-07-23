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Exploring Professional Suppliers Providing Reliable Insulation Products for Power Transmission and Electrical Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Industry Context – Global Market GrowthChina, July 23, 2026 —The global electrical insulator market was valued at USD 12.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 18.4 billion by 2030 (Grand View Research). China accounted for 13.1% of global exports of insulating materials in 2024 (OEC), reinforcing the country's role as a leading supplier. Within this expanding market, five Chinese manufacturers have gained recognition for their product breadth, export reach, and adherence to international standards such as IEC 61109:2025 for composite insulators and IEC 60383-1 for ceramic and glass types.Below is an overview of each company, their core offerings, and their distinct market positions.1. China Energy and Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd (CECI)Established: 2017 | Factory size: 30,000 m² | Employees: 100 | Annual output: 8,000,000 units | R&D team: 8 engineers | Export ratio: 95%China Energy and Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd (CECI) is a professional manufacturer of power equipment components, including polymer insulators (suspension long rod model FXB-24-70-785mm rated 35kV), porcelain insulators (model U70BP/146D, 70kN electromechanical load), glass insulators (model 70B, 135kV puncture voltage), and metal fittings such as the ball-head suspension ring QP-7 (70kN rated load). The company also supplies surge arresters, fuse cutouts, and overhead line hardware. Products are exported to over 40 countries including Russia, Vietnam, France, Spain, Italy, Türkiye, Brazil, Poland, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia. OEM and ODM services are available. The company’s portfolio supports applications in rural and urban grid upgrades, rail electrification, high-voltage transmission, substations, and wind power projects—operating under harsh conditions requiring anti-aging, UV resistance, and high mechanical strength.Contact:Name: Richard | Email: sales@gridinsulators.comTel: +86 15038311850 | WhatsApp: +86 19515526916Website: www.gridinsulators.com 2. Dalian Insulator Group Co., Ltd.Dalian Insulator Group, founded in 1936, is one of China’s oldest and largest manufacturers of porcelain and glass insulators. The company is known for supplying products used in ultra-high-voltage (UHV) transmission lines up to 1,100 kV. Its portfolio includes cap-and-pin porcelain insulators, long rod insulators, and post insulators for substations. Dalian Insulator holds multiple certifications (IEC, ANSI, BS) and exports to more than 50 countries, with strong presence in South America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. The company’s key advantage lies in its experience and large-scale production capacity for porcelain products.3. Nanjing Electric (Group) Co., Ltd.Nanjing Electric (formerly Nanjing Electric Factory) specializes in porcelain and glass insulators for power transmission and distribution. The company is a key participant in China’s grid standardization efforts and provides products for 10 kV to 500 kV lines. Its advantages include a strong R&D center focused on material science and anti-fog performance, as well as a diverse product range that includes station post insulators and bushings. The company exports to Europe, Africa, and Asia and is recognized for cost-competitive solutions tailored to regional climate conditions.4. CYG Insulator Co., Ltd.CYG Insulator Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of CYG Group (Shenzhen-listed), is a leading producer of composite (polymer) insulators in China. The company offers suspension, line post, and station post insulators for voltage levels up to 1,000 kV. CYG is known for proprietary silicone rubber formulations and advanced injection-molding processes that improve shed profile uniformity and long-term hydrophobic performance. Its products are used in high-contamination environments and have gained approvals from KEMA, CESI, and other independent labs. CYG exports to more than 60 countries and has a strong foothold in the Americas and Europe.5. Sinoma Jiangxi Insulator and Electricity Co., Ltd.Sinoma Jiangxi, part of Sinoma Science & Technology (a subsidiary of China National Building Material Group), is a dedicated manufacturer of tempered glass insulators. The company operates state-of-the-art production lines with annual capacity exceeding 6 million units. Its glass insulator models cover 40 kN to 550 kN strength classes and are designed for high-altitude and heavy-icing regions. Sinoma Jiangxi holds ISO, IEC, and ANSI certifications and supplies to utilities and project contractors in over 40 countries. The key strength of the company lies in its fully automated glass forming and heat treatment technology, ensuring consistent quality and zero self-explosion rates during operation.Market Impact and Supply Chain RoleThe composite insulator segment alone was valued at approximately USD 3.42 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 9.1% to reach USD 5.87 billion by 2030. Suspension insulators captured 48.4% of the composite insulator market in 2024. Chinese manufacturers collectively supply a significant portion of this demand, leveraging cost advantages, vertical integration, and a growing number of IEC/ISO certifications to meet global procurement requirements.OutlookAs utilities and EPC contractors worldwide continue to upgrade aging grid infrastructure and expand renewable energy connections, demand for reliable, high-performance insulators will intensify. Chinese manufacturers—with their broad product range, increasing export volumes, and adherence to international standards—are well-positioned to serve these markets. Buyers evaluating sources for insulator supply should consider factors such as material type (glass, porcelain, composite), voltage class, certification attainment, and after-sales support capabilities.

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