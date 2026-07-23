AHA releases report on rural sepsis care

The AHA’s Living Learning Network, in partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, July 22 released “Rural Sepsis Care in Action: Real-world Insights and Successes Through CDC’s Sepsis Core Elements.” Three rural hospitals share how the CDC’s framework helped them build effective, sustainable sepsis programs and offer real-world lessons and insights showing how they improved sepsis care delivery. READ MORE

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