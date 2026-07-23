Free Aeration Treatment Scheduled for August Lawn Programs

Turf's Up

HAYMARKET, VA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Beginning in August, Turf's Up! will offer one free aeration treatment while continuing its current offer of two free lawn treatments. The promotion applies within the company’s service area. It focuses on scheduled seasonal care for eligible residential, commercial, and HOA properties that are already considering lawn care during Virginia’s active growing period.Serving property owners and association managers, the offer gives local customers another way to plan lawn care in Haymarket, VA , during the growing season. Customers may review eligibility, treatment timing, property requirements, and scheduling directly with the business. Program details will determine how the complimentary treatments are arranged and whether they accompany other scheduled applications.Loosening compacted soil allows air, water, and nutrients to move more freely toward grass roots. Aeration is part of the company’s lawn treatment services in Gainesville, VA , while the two complimentary treatments currently available are intended to fit qualifying program schedules. Property owners can confirm which applications are included, when aeration will occur, and what preparation may be required before work begins.Supporting seasonal lawn schedules, the August offer reflects the company’s stated use of lawn programs designed for Virginia conditions. Service planning may include fertilization, weed control, lime treatments, overseeding, lawn insect control, disease control, or compost applications according to property needs and program eligibility. Scheduling and treatment selection remain subject to an assessment of the lawn and available program terms within its local service area in Virginia.Company Profile: Turf's Up! was founded by Todd Thomasson in 2005. Its licensed technicians receive continuing training and apply extensive education to their work, while the organization maintains consistent communication and serves residential, commercial, and HOA properties.

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