Police Chief's Senior Walk

Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. outside the Broomfield Community Center located at 280 Spader Way. Bring a friend and join Chief Hempelmann for this one mile walk and talk. There’s no cost and the walk will happen rain or shine! Walkers and wheelchairs are welcome and all participants get a drawstring backpack, lanyard and collectors pin! Participants are encouraged to register for the Healthy Hearts luncheon at the BCC following the walk (Fees apply for lunch.) Hope to see you there!

Register for the lunch by calling 303-464-5500.







