Eagle Road Interchange repaving in Meridian begins Thursday

ITD is repaving ramps on I-84 in an effort to extend service life.

Over the next two weeks the Idaho Transportation Department will repave several ramps at the Interstate 84 and Eagle Road Interchange (Exit 46), with overnight closures starting Thursday, July 23.

This project is part of ITD’s ongoing priority to maintain Idaho’s existing transportation system. Regular maintenance helps pavement reach its full lifespan. Preservation work protects and extends the life of the roadway, delaying the need for full replacement.

What to expect:

Work will take place at night, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Only one ramp will be closed at a time.

Traffic will be detoured to Meridian Road Interchange.

Anticipated paving schedule:

Eastbound off-ramp

Eastbound loop on-ramp

Eastbound on-ramp

Westbound off-ramp

This schedule is subject to change. Travelers should text 84CORRIDOR to 1-866-483-8422 for project updates. For project details, visit itd.idaho.gov/project/84ramps. Drivers are encouraged to plan extra time when traveling through the area at night and check 511.idaho.gov or the 511 mobile app for the latest updates on restrictions and delays.

