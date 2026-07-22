FAA Statement on 5G

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will issue a final rule to ensure aircraft radio altimeters can withstand interference from 5G wireless signals in neighboring spectrum bands. The FAA will issue the rule on Friday July 24 in conjunction with the Report and Order that the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted this morning for new 5G spectrum band auctions.

The FAA’s rule will require all altimeters to meet next-generation performance requirements when aircraft equipped with them are operating in the United States. Radio altimeters are critical safety equipment that enable takeoffs and landings in low visibility and measure an aircraft’s height above terrain and obstacles, providing accurate altitude readings to pilots and aircraft safety systems. Next generation altimeters will prevent interference from 5G signals in neighboring spectrum bands that could cause inaccurate readings.

The altimeter performance requirements and adoption schedule in the FAA final rule is aligned to the FCC’s Report and Order and is the result of extensive coordination between the two agencies.

As a result of this coordination and years of FAA-led testing and technical analysis, the FAA is confident that aviation can safely coexist with expanded wireless access. The FCC worked closely with the FAA while developing its rule, which contains key safeguards that protect the band of frequencies that aircraft radio altimeters use.

These safeguards include limiting the power of the auctioned 5G signals to levels the FAA has determined are safe for aviation; protecting the altimeter band with a buffer band between it and the band of frequencies that will be auctioned; and limiting the height of 5G transmission towers in the new wireless band. Additionally, the FCC’s rule ensures the functionality of key altimeter-based alerting systems including Terrain Avoidance Warning Systems.

The FAA is adopting two deadlines for installing upgraded altimeters. The first deadline applies to scheduled air carriers that must be able to continue operating without any disruptions during low-visibility conditions. The second deadline applies to all other aircraft to maintain the safety enhancements of radio altimeters in all operational scenarios.

The FAA regulation provides technical and schedule certainty to the potential 5G auction bidders, and the FCC requirements for a radio-altimeter rebate program will provide financial incentives for the aviation community to hold to the altimeter-upgrade schedule. As a result, commercial aircraft will equip with next-generation technology several years earlier than otherwise would have been feasible.

The FAA issued a proposed altimeter-upgrade rule in January 2026 that included a public comment period.