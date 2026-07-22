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Camden County Open Space & Recreation Plan Community Discussion

The Camden County Board of Commissioners invites residents to join a Community Discussion on the Camden County Open Space & Recreation Plan on Thursday, July 23, from 6–8 PM at the Camden County Multipurpose Sustainability Building in Blackwood or virtually via Zoom.

Your feedback will help guide future investments in parks, trails, recreation facilities, natural areas, and open space preservation throughout Camden County. Whether you enjoy walking local trails, visiting county parks, or simply want to help plan for the future, your voice matters.

Thursday, July 23
6–8 PM
Camden County Multipurpose Sustainability Building
508-B Lakeland Road, Blackwood
Virtual option available via Zoom

 

 

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Camden County Open Space & Recreation Plan Community Discussion

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