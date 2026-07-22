Board approves plan for state forests management

SALEM, Ore.—In a 5-2 vote this morning, the Oregon Board of Forestry approved a new Western Oregon State Forests Management Plan (FMP). This long-term plan, along with locally-focused, shorter-term implementation and operation plans, ensures state forests provide the social, economic and environmental benefits required of state forestlands.

The new plan is aligned with the expected approval of the submitted Western Oregon State Forests Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) by the federal services later this year or in early 2027. The board’s approval stipulates that the new FMP is to become effective once ODF receives an approved HCP and incidental take permits from the federal services.

“This plan, when implemented along with the HCP, will provide economic certainty for timber harvests, environmental protections and enhancements, and continued recreational opportunities for all who depend on, use, and care about Oregon’s state forests,” said Mike Wilson, chief of ODF’s State Forests Division.

The new FMP has been in development since 2018, and Wilson has been involved with the effort from the start. “Developing a plan like this over such a long timeframe not only requires immense dedication from ODF staff, but an enormous about of outreach and collaboration,” Wilson said. “Our county partners, tribes, other state agencies, stakeholders and the general public have been essential in crafting a plan that would be compatible with an HCP and still provide decision space for the board and department to manage our state forestlands into the future.”

When effective, the new FMP will replace the 2010 Northwest and Southwest FMPs and the 2011 Elliott State Forest FMP. (The Elliott FMP still governs the management of Board of Forestry parcels adjacent to the Elliott State Research Forest.) While state forests management is still government by the current FMP and associated implementation and annual operating plans, the board’s decision gives ODF the clarity to move forward with crafting new plans for fiscal year 2028 that provide more specific management objectives and operational details.

For more on the management of state forests see ODF’s website.

The Western Oregon State Forests Habitat Conservation Plan under review by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and NOAA Fisheries, provides an integrated, collaborative, ecosystem-based approach to species conservation across the landscape and will ideally result in the department being issued incidental take permits (ITPs) for 15 species of wildlife and fish. The conservation measures in the HCP are designed to offset potential impacts from forest management, while the ITPs ensure compliance with the Endangered Species Act (ESA). Together, the plan and permits provide a more holistic, cost-effective approach to ESA compliance, while also creating more certainty around the long-term financial viability of managing state forests for economic benefits. Learn more about the HCP.

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