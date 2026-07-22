OABCC Legislative Update from the 153rd General Assembly

DOVER, Delaware — The General Assembly recessed Delaware’s 153rd General Assembly session on July 1, 2026. Prior to adjourning, the General Assembly passed several pieces of legislation that will impact alcoholic beverage regulation in Delaware.

“The OABCC is grateful to the members of the General Assembly for their focused and continued efforts to improve liquor licensing in Delaware. The legislation summarized below expands options for small businesses and affords increased business opportunities to meet the needs of consumers while maintaining the regulatory framework and ensuring public safety,” said Commissioner Mette. These accomplishments include:

Senate Bill 243, sponsored by Senator Dan Cruce and Rep. Bill Bush, with additional sponsorship from Senators Hoffner and Walsh and Representatives Berry, Carson, Griffith, Harris, Heffernan, Snyder-Hall, and Yearick, was enacted and signed by the Governor on May 21, 2026. The legislation streamlined several provisions of the Liquor Control Act and created 2 new license types in response to community interest: a new bottle club license for small businesses offering creative arts experiences like candle making and painting, and a special events venue license for properties to hold outdoor arts and music festivals. The special event license will permit the sale/consumption of alcoholic liquors at special events hosted on the licensed premises by the landowner or tenant. The new licenses will be available by November per the legislation.

Senate Bill 185, sponsored by Senator Elizabeth (Tizzie) Lockman and Rep. Williams, permits taprooms, restaurants, beer gardens, and all other on-premise license holders to sell a single bottle of private label or limited allocation whiskey for consumption off the premises.

Senate Bill 141, sponsored by Senator Walsh, expanded the state’s alcohol auction license to include spirits auctions.

Senate Bill 168, sponsored by Senator Jack Walsh and Representative Bush, will permit package store delivery of alcoholic liquors by a licensed delivery vendor to locations in the state, but excludes certain locations including locker mailboxes, hospitals, state-operated buildings, storage facilities, schools, and undergraduate housing of colleges/universities. Employees of the package store may not deliver alcohol. The bill provides that a licensed third-party delivery vendor must charge the same delivery rate to all package stores for all deliveries. This bill becomes effective 6 months after the Governor’s signature.

House Bill 373, sponsored by Representative Deb Heffernan and Senator Dan Cruce, will establish a regulatory framework for the manufacture, distribution, and sale of Delta-9 THC-infused beverages in Delaware by licensed package stores and microbreweries for consumption off the premises only. The legislation creates requirements for manufacturers, importers, testing, product standards, retail sales, and consumer protections, establishes enforcement, and a $0.50 per-container tax on infused beverages. Package stores and microbreweries licensed by OABCC must request a permit from the OABCC to sell the beverages. The legislation will take effect 90 days after the Governor’s signature.

House Bill 195, sponsored by Rep. Williams and Senator Walsh, changes the age at which a person can bartend from 21 years old to 18 years old. It also requires that a bartender who is 18, 19, or 20 years old be directly supervised by a person who is 21 years of age or older and who is working behind the bar with the 18-, 19-, or 20-year-old. This Act also increases the frequency of statutorily mandated alcoholic beverage server training from every 4 years to every 2 years.

House Bill 398, sponsored by Representative Bill Carson, Senator Hoffner and others, will permit the three businesses holding a racetrack license to serve alcoholic liquors until 2 a.m.

House Bill 258, sponsored by Representative Stephanie T. Bolden, Senator Brown and others, will allow Wilmington City Council to impose greater distance restrictions for package stores if it deems it appropriate.

“Taken together, these 8 bills represent a responsive approach to community interests, while maintaining clear standards and oversight of liquor licensing in Delaware,” said Commissioner Mette. “The Office of the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner remains committed to implementing the Liquor Control Act with consistency, transparency, and fairness to ensure a well-regulated industry.”