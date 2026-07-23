Koozie Group Partners with Artifi to Streamline Product Setup for Distributors

Artifi Koozie Group + Artifi AI Automated Product Setup

AI-powered product setup reduces manual configuration, helping distributors launch customizable products faster.

By partnering with Artifi, we are reducing setup work for our distributor partners and making it easier for them to launch and sell Koozie Group products online through AI Automated Product Setup.” — Phil Gergen, CIO at Koozie Group

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artifi, the SaaS platform for mission‑critical product customization, announces a partnership with Koozie Group, a top 10 branded merchandise supplier, to make AI-generated, customization-ready product data available to distributors through Artifi’s AI Automated Product Setup.

Product setup remains one of the most time‑intensive challenges for distributors selling customizable products online. Each SKU typically requires manual configuration of decoration locations, color variants, decoration methods, and customization rules, often taking up to two hours per product. This manual work slows product launches, creates duplicated effort, and limits catalog expansion.

Through its partnership with Artifi, Koozie Group is shifting product setup upstream. Instead of requiring distributors to manually configure product rules, Koozie Group product data is prepared in a customization‑ready format for ecommerce product personalization. This reduces setup work and improves consistency across distributor channels.

“Our distributor partners rely on accurate product data to effectively sell online,” said Phil Gergen, CIO at Koozie Group. “By partnering with Artifi, we are reducing their setup work and making it easier for them to launch and sell Koozie Group products online through AI Automated Product Setup.”

Artifi AI Automated Product Setup prepares and maintains Koozie Group product data for ecommerce customization through a standardized process. Artifi connects directly to Koozie Group product data through PromoStandards and applies its proprietary AI engine to analyze product images, identify decoration zones, and generate customization rules. Distributor product libraries remain synchronized as updates occur. Distributors subscribe to Koozie Group product libraries within Artifi, eliminating repeated manual setup work while keeping product data current.

“Product setup has long been a manual, time-intensive challenge in the promotional products industry,” said Tom Flierl, Chief Commercial Officer at Artifi. “Koozie Group’s partnership with Artifi reflects their commitment to their distributors by providing a more scalable approach to product customization that reduces the burden of manual setup work.”

About Koozie Group

As the largest U.S.-centric supplier in the promotional products industry, we reliably produce and deliver sustainable, high-impact products that help brands build lasting connections. Our portfolio of popular brands spans 10+ product categories and features powerhouse names including Koozie®, Garyline®, KAPSTON®, Souvenir®, Triumph® Calendars, Atchison®, and The Viking Collection® alongside iconic retail partners BIC®, Coleman®, GCI Outdoor®, Leatherman®, SCX Innovative Design™, Shed Rain™, Tervis®, and Titleist® – to name a few. (kooziegroup.com)

About Artifi

Artifi (artifilabs.com) is the industry‑leading SaaS software for mission‑critical product customization. With Artifi, shoppers can personalize and customize products with real‑time virtual proofs in the ecommerce experience. Merchants use Artifi to automate manual processes, shorten sales cycles, and improve customer experience. Artifi is a product of Amla Commerce, Inc. (amla.io).

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