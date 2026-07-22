Forging the Battlefield: Army Reserve engineers train with Volcano System at Operation Bold Eagle

FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, Calif. — Combat engineers with the U.S. Army Reserve's 364th Engineer Company (Sapper) sharpened a rarely executed battlefield capability, during Operation Bold Eagle 26, by employing the M139 “Volcano” mine dispenser, providing Soldiers with hands-on experience in one of the Army's specialized obstacle emplacement systems.

Bold Eagle is a premier multi-echelon training exercise, providing mission command for 74 units and more than 3,300 Soldiers. It combines a combat support training exercise and Global Medic, an international military medical training exercise, to prepare Army Reserve forces for large scale combat operations in a demanding multi-domain operational environment.

For the engineers of the 364th, the event offered an uncommon opportunity to train with a system many Soldiers only study in classrooms.

The Volcano rapidly emplaces tactical minefields by launching pre-packaged mine canisters from a mounted dispenser as a vehicle moves across the battlefield. Designed to create protective obstacles in a matter of minutes, the system enables commanders to shape terrain, protect flanks, delay enemy movement and support maneuver forces. During the training, Soldiers employed inert training munitions while rehearsing the same procedures used during operational missions.

"This is a rare opportunity for us," said Spc. Eric Ada, a combat engineer, serving as a team leader in 2nd Platoon. "Part of our job as 12Bs is understanding accountability and obstacle emplacement, but many of us haven't had the chance to actually use a Volcano system before. It's new for me, so I'm excited to be the one operating the system when it fires."

Before executing the live demonstration, Soldiers spent several days learning every aspect of the equipment, from loading procedures and system components to troubleshooting potential malfunctions.

"We've been going over classes about how the whole system works, how the generator works, and what happens if something gets stuck," said Spc. Naret Ramirez, a combat engineer assigned to 2nd Platoon. "Today we're finally putting everything we've learned into practice. I'll be opening the canisters and handing them off to the Soldiers loading the system."

For Ramirez, seeing classroom instruction transformed into a realistic training event reinforced the importance of practical experience.

"I think most of us are visual learners," she said. "Getting a class is important but actually seeing the system operate makes everything click. I believe we're the first group in a while to fire it, so that's exciting."

Exercises such as Bold Eagle provide Army Reserve Soldiers opportunities to maintain proficiency on specialized equipment that may not be available during routine monthly battle assemblies. Training on systems like the Volcano ensures combat engineers remain prepared to support future large-scale combat operations by creating mobility, counter-mobility and survivability effects on the battlefield.

The experience also demonstrates one of the Army Reserve's greatest strengths of bringing civilian expertise together with military training to build adaptable Soldiers.

Outside of uniform, Ada works in sales in Las Vegas, where he interacts daily with people from diverse backgrounds. He says the leadership and communication skills developed through Army Reserve service directly improve his effectiveness in his civilian career.

"Military training teaches you how to work with people from all walks of life and teaches you discipline," Ada said. "You're constantly learning new things, following orders, giving orders and working together as a team. In sales, I'm meeting new people every day, and those communication skills I develop in the Army Reserve absolutely carry over."

Ramirez also sees a direct connection between her military training and civilian profession. She serves as a correctional officer and hopes to continue advancing her law enforcement career toward tactical assignments.

"I want to eventually work my way into a SWAT team or even the FBI," Ramirez said. "This training gives me knowledge about explosives and how these systems work. It puts me in a better position professionally because I understand their capabilities and how they're employed."

Now in her fourth year of Army Reserve service, Ramirez credits experienced noncommissioned officers with helping develop the next generation of combat engineers.

"I'm getting a lot of knowledge from our sergeants and senior non-commissioned officer’s," she said. "They're teaching us how these systems work and why they're important. Being able to practice what we've learned instead of just hearing about it makes all the difference."

As Operation Bold Eagle continued, Soldiers across Fort Hunter Liggett refined the technical and tactical skills needed to operate in today's evolving battlefield. For the combat engineers of the 364th Engineer Company, firing the M139 Volcano system represents more than completing another training event as it reinforces their ability to rapidly shape the battlefield while strengthening the leadership, teamwork and technical expertise they bring back to both their Army Reserve units and civilian communities.