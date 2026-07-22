1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk

FORT POLK, LA. — A change of command for 1st Battalion, 5th Aviation Regiment

was held July 17 at the battalion’s headquarters at Maks Army Airfield.

Soldiers, families and the community watched as Col. Kenneth G. Williard accepted

command and took the battalion’s colors as the community bid farewell to current

commander Col. John F. Robichaux.

“I'd like to focus and try to describe the immense leadership challenge that comes with

commanding 1-5 Aviation Battalion here at Fort Polk,” said Col. Adam Barlow, garrison

commander. “It's true, the purpose of this organization is to flawlessly provide aviation

support for the Joint Readiness Training Center; in fact, that is the reason the unit is

here and their decisive purpose for the installation.”

Barlow accurately described 1-5 AV Bn. as Jedi Knight-level aviators capable of search

and rescue and medical evacuation in the worst conditions and situations. And, aviators

capable of air assault operations and replicating enemy attacks which relentlessly wreak

necessary havoc on rotational training units here.

“It's amazing that the battalion executes all these tasks flawlessly, without any mission

denied,” he said.

The battalion not only takes care of aviators, but they also care for smaller units

assigned to Fort Polk. These include the reception company, military police, Military

Working Dogs, parachute riggers, garrison staff and staff assigned to JRTC.

“The professionals standing in formation in front of you operate at the highest levels with

the highest standards, achieving the highest results,” Barlow said.

Robichaux credited his success to his family, the Diamondback Soldiers and the

mentorship from JRTC and Fort Polk’s command teams.

“The pride I have for this battalion is unmatched,” Robichaux said.

Robichaux emphasized some of the fond memories made during his command.

“We stole missions from the Coast Guard, flew the Chief of Staff of the Army, practiced

dog attacks on each other, shook and rigged parachutes, deactivated countless

explosive threats to the community, arrested a sergeant major and me during training,

and worked tirelessly on weekends flying JRTC’s observer-coach trainers to support the

war fighters in the training area,” Robichaux said.

“The term, “no mission denied,” is absolutely on display these past two years and I am

proud of you,” he said.

Col. Robichaux and his family will move to Sembach, Germany. Robichaux will serve as

Global Health Engagement Officer for the 68th Theater Medical Command.

“Col. Robichaux and Laura, thank you for the exceptional leadership and dedication you

have poured into this battalion over the last two years,” Williard said. “Your legacy will

be missed.”

Lt. Col. Williard’s history is with the Joint Readiness Training Command Operations

Group here, working with Aviation plans, operations and training, as well as serving as

the officer in charge of the Aviation and Airspace Group.

“Diamondbacks, you look great in formation today,” Williard said. “I've been consistently

impressed over the last two years with everything that you guys have been able to

accomplish. You're one of the backbones of this organization and help the Joint

Readiness Training Center prepare units for the hardest day of ground combat every

day. I look forward to writing the next chapter and serving with each and every one of

you.”

Date Taken: 07.17.2026 Date Posted: 07.22.2026 12:18 Story ID: 570497 Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US Hometown: FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA, US Hometown: NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-5 Aviation Bn changes command at JRTC, Fort Polk, by SSG Karen Sampson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.