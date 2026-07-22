Community-based providers can now apply for the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program

The Iowa Department of Education has released the 2026-27 Community-Based Provider application for the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program (SWVPP) for Four-Year Old Children.

The purpose of the Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program is to provide Iowa's four-year-old children with a high-quality foundation for future learning by expanding access to preschool opportunities. Approved Community-Based Providers will contribute to Iowa's statewide effort to ensure children and families have access to high-quality early learning options within their local communities.

Eligible providers interested in becoming an approved SWVPP Community-Based Provider are encouraged to review the four foundational requirements within IowaGrants. Applicants must demonstrate readiness to implement a high-quality preschool program, including:

Employing an appropriately licensed preschool teacher

Providing an indoor and outdoor learning environment in alignment with approved program standards

Implementing the required SmartTeach GOLD® Assessment System

Maintaining a student information system to meet state enrollment and reporting requirements

House File 2754 established a new opportunity for eligible community-based providers to apply directly to the Department to provide the SWVPP program. Beginning with the 2026-27 school year, approved providers may operate an independent SWVPP program while meeting state requirements for high-quality preschool programming, accountability and reporting. The legislation also directs the State Board of Education to establish requirements for provider readiness, data collection and professional development to support successful program implementation.

To assist potential applicants, two informational webinars will be held on July 28 at 1 p.m. and July 29 at 10 a.m. An additional webinar on July 30 at 3 p.m. will offer an opportunity for applicants to ask questions.

The application period closes on Aug. 21 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be submitted through IowaGrants by the application deadline. Interested providers are encouraged to review all application requirements before submitting their application.

Additional information, such as the funding opportunity, registration for the webinar and instructions for applying through IowaGrants, is available on the Department’s Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program website.

Questions regarding the application process may be directed to Marcie Lentsch at [email protected]. Questions regarding IowaGrants may be directed to Amy Stegeman at [email protected].

The Department looks forward to partnering with community-based providers to expand high-quality preschool opportunities for Iowa's youngest learners and their families.