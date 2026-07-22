Mindfulness Walks - Five Rivers Recurring Event

Thursday, July 23; Tuesdays, August 4 and September 29, 9:00–10:15 a.m. Mindfulness Walks Join us for a quiet walk. We will immerse our senses in the sights, sounds, and scents of nature while following guided prompts that inspire us to slow down into the present moment. Call 518-475-0291 to register.

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