VICENZA, Italy — Soldiers, Army civilians, family members and distinguished guests gathered July 17 to witness the Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy Change of Command Ceremony, where Lt. Col. Mariama A. Massaquoi-Gartmann assumed command from Col. Jeremy J. Trescott.

The ceremony marked the formal transfer of authority and responsibility for Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy (VRA, I), recognizing Trescott's leadership while welcoming Massaquoi-Gartmann as the organization's new commander.

VRA, I provides veterinary public health support throughout Italy in support of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, joint forces and partner organizations. The activity protects the health and readiness of the force through food protection and defense, veterinary medical care, zoonotic disease surveillance and prevention, and support for military working animals and other government-owned animals, ensuring Soldiers remain ready to deploy and operate around the world.

During his tenure, Trescott led Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy, while advancing the Army Veterinary Service mission across the European theater. A native of Canton, Ohio, he enlisted in the Army in 1999 before earning a Green-to-Gold scholarship and commissioning as a Medical Service Corps officer in 2005.

Reflecting on his time in command, he emphasized his gratitude.

"Across our seven branches, Rota, Incirlik, Feltwell, Sigonella, Naples, Aviano and Vicenza, you all have been the face of this unit, every single day. Thank you for the support and superbly representing the activity. You're the ones in the kennels, commissaries, food courts day in and day out, you're the ones taking the late calls and and respond to military working dog emergencies or showing up to the commissaries to make sure our food is safe," said Trescott,

Massaquoi-Gartmann assumes command with more than a decade of military medical leadership experience spanning clinical care, operational medicine and strategic healthcare. A first-generation Sierra Leonean-American, she commissioned through the Health Professions Scholarship Program in 2009 and entered active duty as a family medicine physician in 2013. Her assignments have included Brigade Surgeon, faculty physician, White House Physician and Executive Fellow in the Medical Corps Chief's Office.

A twist in her dog’s stomach set the stage for Massaquoi-Gartmann to experience the unit’s expertise upon her arrival in Italy.

"From day one, literally stepping out of the airplane, I knew I'm working with an exceptional unit. It's because of your command team and the entire team here, the Vicenza Veterinary Treatment Facility, that our dog is alive today," said Massaquoi-Gartmann. "Within five hours of landing in Italy, the team was able to diagnose our dog and refer her out, so she received life saving care."

The passing of the unit colors symbolizes the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another while reaffirming the organization's commitment to its Soldiers, civilians and the Army Veterinary Service mission.

Under Massaquoi-Gartmann's leadership, Veterinary Readiness Activity, Italy will continue to deliver world-class veterinary public health capabilities, protect the force, and support readiness across Italy and the U.S. Army Europe and Africa area of responsibility.

This version is streamlined in the style of an army.mil change of command article. Before publishing, I would only recommend adding one or two quotes from the presiding officer (if there was one) or from either commander. Army news stories almost always include at least one quote, and it helps make the article feel more complete and less like a ceremony recap.