Being Prepared for Wildfire Season

It’s wildfire season … and the Golden State is no stranger to wildfires. Every year, Californians are reminded that preparedness is something that should be important to everyone. Using your time wisely now can make all the difference when every second counts.

As the state’s leader in emergency management, Cal OES is committed to helping California meet the challenges created by a changing climate and longer, more intense wildfire seasons. Alongside first responders and local partners across the state, we are always preparing and always ready. For you, preparedness starts at home, and there are simple actions you can take today to help protect yourself, your loved ones, and your neighbors.

So, what can you do to help ensure you and your family are ready when a wildfire emergency arises?

Sign up for Alerts

In the event of wildfire, staying informed can save lives. Sign up for local emergency alerts. This enables you to receive important messages, such as when it’s time to get ready or time to evacuate. These alerts provide critical, real-time information to help you make informed decisions during an emergency. Visit Ready.ca.gov to sign up for emergency alerts and follow instructions from your local emergency officials.

Know two ways out

If you need to evacuate, it’s important to know at least two ways out of your neighborhood. Take time to familiarize yourself with your surroundings and practice your evacuation plan before an emergency occurs. Create a personal evacuation plan based on where you live, and make sure your friends, family, and neighbors know the plan as well. Being prepared ahead of time can help you evacuate quickly and safely when every minute matters.

Know the difference between Evacuation Warning and Evacuation Order

Evacuation Warning

An evacuation warning means there’s a potential threat. It’s not mandatory yet, but this is your time to make sure you’re ready. Pack a go-bag, gather essentials, and review your plan, especially if you have pets or need extra time to leave. If you need more time, go early.

Evacuation Order

An evacuation order means there’s immediate danger. Don’t wait. Leave now. Follow directions from law enforcement and emergency personnel, and stick to your plan.

During an evacuation, follow designated routes and watch for hazards like downed power lines, debris, or damaged roads. Don’t go back for anything you forgot. Wait for the “all-clear” before returning.

Pack essentials

Pack a go-bag with essential items such as water, non-perishable food, medications, important documents, a flashlight, batteries, and a phone charger, so you’re ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Don’t forget your pets. Pack carriers, food, water, medications, and ID tags, so they’re prepared to evacuate, too.

A well-stocked go-bag is only part of being prepared. Keep your vehicle fueled and adequately maintained throughout wildfire season, so you can leave quickly if conditions change or an evacuation is ordered.

Wildfire preparedness is not about living in fear. It is about creating peace of mind. Acting before an emergency allows you to focus on what matters most, when every minute counts. The best time to prepare is before you need to.

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