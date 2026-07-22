Deconstructing Core Technology: How Jingli Can Pushes Metal Packaging Quality Limits

Dongguan City Jingli Can Co.,Ltd

Precision Stamping and Anti-Corrosion Lamination Technologies Behind High-Performance Tin Packaging Manufacturing

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guangdong, China, July 22——Dongguan City Jingli Can Co., Ltd (JINGLI CAN), a professional custom tin packaging manufacturer integrating R&D, production, marketing, and service, continues to strengthen its position in the global tin box factory sector by investing in high-precision stamping, food-grade lamination, seamless curling, and custom tooling capabilities. With a production facility spanning 150,000 square meters, a capacity of 1.8 billion units annually, and certifications including ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO22000, BRCGS, FSSC22000, and SEDEX 4P, the company serves major markets in Europe, America, and Asia, where export sales account for 70% of total revenue.Precision Stamping and Custom ToolingAs a dedicated tin box factory, JINGLI CAN operates a dedicated punching workshop with advanced presses capable of high-speed, high-precision stamping of tinplate sheets. The company maintains an in-house tooling shop and tooling warehouse, enabling rapid development and customization of molds for diverse product geometries. This internal tooling capability allows the manufacturer to achieve tight dimensional tolerances (typically ±0.1 mm) and consistent wall thickness across production runs, meeting the stringent requirements of clients in the tin lunch box, chocolate tin box, chewing gum tin box, and pharmaceutical tin box segments.Food-Grade Anti-Corrosion LaminationFor applications requiring direct food contact, JINGLI CAN applies epoxy-phenolic or polyester-based anti-corrosion lamination on tinplate interior surfaces. The process is controlled in a certified environment compliant with FSSC22000 and ISO22000 standards. The coating thickness is adjustable (0.2–0.5 g/m²) to match the corrosiveness of the packaged product—ranging from acidic foods (e.g., candy, mooncake) to alkaline pharmaceuticals. The lamination also enables hot-fill sealing and long shelf-life preservation, positioning the company as a reliable partner for the condom tin box and medicine tin box factories seeking barrier protection.Seamless Curling and Air-Tight SealingJINGLI CAN employs seamless curling technology to form the rim of tin can bodies and lids, reducing micro-gaps and achieving consistent sealing performance. The airtight seal is tested via vacuum leakage inspection, ensuring a leakage rate below 0.01% for standard food tins. Key sealing parameters—crimp depth (2.2–3.5 mm), curl radius, and compound application—are calibrated per product type. This technical control supports product categories such as tea tin boxes, cigar tin boxes, and cosmetic tin boxes where moisture and oxygen barrier are critical.Selection Parameters for Tin PackagingWhen evaluating a tin box factory for custom orders, procurement professionals typically consider four dimensions:· Dimensions: Diameter (custom from 30 mm to 200 mm), height (custom from 15 mm to 250 mm); capacity (commonly 10 ml to 10 L).· Material: Electrolytic tinplate (E.T.P.), thickness 0.18 mm to 0.40 mm, with optional tin coating weight (2.8/2.8 g/m² to 11.2/11.2 g/m²).· Sealing Grade: Standard friction-fit (non-hermetic) or airtight double-seam (hermetic) for vacuum/seam-sealed products; tested at 0.5 bar differential.· Surface Finish: Glossy, matte, or embossed texture, with options for UV varnish, offset lithography printing, and internal lamination as described.JINGLI CAN offers these parameters in a flexible modular design, allowing brands to combine sizes, materials, and finishes without minimum tooling restrictions for most standard diameters.Export and CertificationWith export business accounting for 70% of total sales, JINGLI CAN serves customers in Europe, America, and Asia. The facility holds ISO9001 (quality management), ISO14001 (environmental), ISO22000 and FSSC22000 (food safety), BRCGS (global standard for packaging), and SEDEX 4P (ethical trade) certifications. These credentials simplify compliance for buyers in the candy tin box, health care product tin box , and cosmetic tin box supply chains.About Dongguan City Jingli Can Co., LtdFounded in 1999, JINGLI CAN is a custom tin packaging manufacturer with a factory in Vietnam (17,500 m²) and headquarters in Dongguan, China. The company maintains a regular stock of 30,000 tons of tinplate and a daily production capacity of 600,000 pieces. It provides one-stop custom tin packaging solutions for global brands across food, cosmetics, gifts, and pharmaceuticals. For inquiries, contact sales11@jinglitinbox.com or call +86 18819080997.Website： https://www.tinbox.cn/

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