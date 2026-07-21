Adaptive Management Program Committee meets July 28

SALEM, Ore. — The Adaptive Management Program Committee will meet virtually at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28. To join, please use the Teams video conference information found on the agenda.

The committee’s agenda includes:

Report from AMPC-IRST subcommittee on effectiveness monitoring strategy

IRST Co-chairs presentation on scoping proposals on Amphibians questions 1 & 2

Amphibians questions 1 & 2 into existing research agenda – This is a decision item

The meeting is open to the public to attend online via Teams. Public comments will be accepted near the start of the meeting. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting at 503-945-7200 or by email at adaptivemanagementprogram@odf.oregon.gov.

The 13-member committee The Adaptive Management Program Committee helps determine if forest practices are meeting their goals to protect natural resources through a science-based and transparent process. The committee sets the research agenda that the Independent Research and Science Team (IRST) implements. View more information on the AMPC webpage.

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