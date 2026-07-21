One-on-one and expanded meetings held

AZERBAIJAN, July 21 - On July 21, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz in Berlin.

The one-on-one meeting was followed by an expanded meeting.

During the discussions, the leaders emphasized the importance of the signed document on the strategic agenda between Azerbaijan and Germany. They noted that, based on the document, it is essential to establish working groups and carry out systematic efforts across various fields to advance bilateral cooperation.

During the conversation, Azerbaijan’s role in Europe’s energy security was highlighted, along with the significance of the Middle Corridor. The leaders also underscored the importance of mutual visits in strengthening relations between the two countries and exchanged views on regional issues.

Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz conveyed his congratulations to the head of state on the progress achieved in advancing the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia. He affirmed that Germany would spare no effort to strengthen peace in the region and remains continuously ready to provide its support.