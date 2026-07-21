Azerbaijani-German documents signed in Berlin

AZERBAIJAN, July 21 - A signing ceremony of German-Azerbaijani documents was held in Berlin on July 21.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany Friedrich Merz signed the Joint Declaration on a Strategic Agenda for the Bilateral Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Federal Republic of Germany.

During the event, the Joint Declaration on the Establishment and Operation of the Azerbaijan-Germany Business Council was also signed.