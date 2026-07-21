Command and control drives readiness during EMF Bethesda training at NEMWDC

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif - Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Medical Facility (EMF) Bethesda sharpened their operational readiness during a recent training evolution at the Naval Expeditionary Medicine Warfighter Development Center (NEMWDC), where command and control proved central to mission success, May 10-21, 2026.

The training event brought together clinical and support personnel in a simulated deployed environment, requiring teams to establish, operate, and sustain expeditionary medical capabilities under realistic conditions. While medical proficiency remained a key focus, leaders emphasized that effective command and control serve as the backbone of all expeditionary operations.

“Though it was simulated, it was realistic to what really happens in theater,” said Capt. Michael Ray, executive officer for EMF Bethesda. “We had multiple redundant ways to communicate vital information throughout the command.”

Throughout the training, participants practiced establishing clear lines of authority, maintaining situational awareness, and communicating across multiple sections. From patient movement and triage to logistics and security, every function depended on timely and accurate information flow.

In the expeditionary environment, where infrastructure may be limited and threats unpredictable, the ability to make informed decisions quickly is critical. The EMF Bethesda team leveraged command and control processes to track personnel accountability, manage medical supplies, and coordinate patient care across the simulated battlespace.

NEMWDC instructors provided real-time feedback, challenging leaders to adapt to evolving scenarios, including mass casualty events and communication disruptions. These simulations not only tested clinical response, but also the effectiveness of command relationships and decision-making under pressure.

“Training like this ensures our teams are not just clinically ready, but operationally ready,” said Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Kwame Obengyeboah, an instructor assigned at NEMWDC. “Command and control enables leaders to prioritize, delegate, and maintain mission focus, even in the most chaotic environments.”

For junior Sailors, the exercise offered a deeper understanding of how their roles fit into the larger mission. By operating within a structured command and control framework, they gained insight into how information flows from the tactical level to leadership and back, ultimately driving coordinated action.

As EMF Bethesda continues to prepare for global tasking, the lessons learned at NEMWDC reinforce a fundamental truth: mission success depends not only on medical expertise, but on the ability to lead, communicate, and coordinate effectively.

Through deliberate training and a focus on command and control, EMF Bethesda stands ready to deliver expeditionary medical support whenever and wherever it is needed.

NEMWDC, located at Camp Pendleton, serves as Navy Medicine’s center of excellence for Expeditionary Medicine training. The command develops, delivers, and sustains advanced, scenario-based training to ensure medical personnel are ready to support combat operations across the globe. NEMWDC’s programs strengthen warfighter readiness and prepare Sailors to provide critical care anytime, anywhere.