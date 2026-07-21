Semi versus Pedestrian in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 5:30 a.m., at milepost 116 on I15 northbound, in Idaho Falls.

A 25-year-old male from Pocatello, was running through traffic on I15. A 2024 Volvo semi-truck, driven by a 28-year-old-male of Manitoba, Canada, was driving northbound on Interstate 15, when he attempted to avoid the male running through traffic. The semi-truck struck the male, and the subject succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt. The northbound lanes of I15 were blocked for approximately five hours while emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police

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Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho, Uncategorized