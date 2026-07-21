Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,106 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,642 in the last 365 days.

Semi versus Pedestrian in Bonneville County

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho – Idaho State Police is investigating a fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at approximately 5:30 a.m., at milepost 116 on I15 northbound, in Idaho Falls.

A 25-year-old male from Pocatello, was running through traffic on I15.  A 2024 Volvo semi-truck, driven by a 28-year-old-male of Manitoba, Canada, was driving northbound on Interstate 15, when he attempted to avoid the male running through traffic.  The semi-truck struck the male, and the subject succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was wearing a seatbelt.  The northbound lanes of I15 were blocked for approximately five hours while emergency responders worked to clear the scene.

This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police

###

3725/4251

Posted in District 5 - Southeastern Idaho, District 6 - Eastern Idaho, Uncategorized

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Semi versus Pedestrian in Bonneville County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.