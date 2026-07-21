Boater Safety Around Humpback Whales

Attention Maine boaters:

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has recently sighted numerous humpback whales close to shore, spanning from Port Clyde up through Jonesport. We have also received reports of boaters coming in close proximity to these whales. This can result in injuries to both the whales and the people.

When boating in waters shared with whales, boaters are reminded to:

Keep your distance : NOAA Greater Atlantic Region recommends all fishermen and boaters (including kayakers and paddleboarders) to keep a safe distance from humpback whales of at least 100 feet - preferably 300 feet .

Slow down : In areas where you suspect whales will be present, slowing to 10 knots helps to prevent collisions by allowing both you and the whale time to react.

Steer clear of spouts and bubbles : If you see any large bubbles or disturbances in the water, it could be a whale feeding. Respect a whale's behavior and keep your distance.

Protect your recreational fishing gear: Don't cast or troll near or around humpback whales or bubble clouds. If a bubble cloud appears while you’re fishing, pull up your gear, if possible.

Humpbacks sometimes create bubble clouds to corral their prey. Fishermen or boaters in these bubble patches run the risk of colliding with a humpback whale as it rapidly approaches the surface. When a whale collides with a vessel, it can be gravely injured and die from its injuries. Collisions with whales have also thrown boaters from, caused damage to, and even capsized vessels, causing injuries and even death.

As a reminder, all whales in U.S. waters are protected by the Marine Mammal Protection Act, which makes it illegal for people to harm, injure, kill, chase, or harass whales or any other marine mammal. Harassment includes any activity that results in changes to the whales’ natural behaviors, such as feeding. Violating the Marine Mammal Protection Act can result in fines up to $35,000 and up to one year in prison.

Get more information on safe boating near whales.

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PHOTO CAPTION: Maine DMR US NMFS Permit No. 27858