Casper Network Now Available for Trading on Kraken

Casper is Live on Kraken

The start of Kraken trading expands U.S. access to Casper and marks a major visibility milestone for the network’s broader ecosystem.

ZUG, IN, SWITZERLAND, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sarson Funds today highlighted that Casper Network is now available for trading on Kraken, marking a major access milestone for U.S.-based participants and the broader Casper ecosystem.The launch of CSPR trading on Kraken gives U.S.-based participants a more familiar way to access Casper and engage with the network. The listing marks an important shift in visibility, accessibility, and market participation.As a Layer 1 proof-of-stake blockchain, Casper is building infrastructure for regulated real-world assets (RWAs) and machine-native commerce, two sectors gaining rapid prominence across finance and tech in the U.S. The network’s roadmap focuses on making the ecosystem frictionless for retail users while delivering the controls institutions require for compliant, on-chain workflows.Sarson Funds recently deepened its involvement in the Casper ecosystem by launching a U.S.-based validator node. Alongside its work around staking access and market education, the firm continues to follow Casper’s development across real-world asset tokenization and machine-native commerce, while helping introduce the network’s infrastructure and long-term potential to a broader U.S. audience.“Kraken trading going live is an important access milestone for Casper,” said Sarson Funds CEO John Sarson. “It gives U.S.-based participants a clearer path to learn about the network, access CSPR, and engage with an ecosystem that has been building steadily around real-world assets, staking, and enterprise infrastructure.”Sarson Funds will continue covering Casper’s progress and expanding U.S. presence across its website, newsletter, and social channels.ABOUT CASPERCasper Network (CSPR) is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain engineered for regulated real-world assets and the machine economy.With deterministic transaction finality, a multi-VM execution layer supporting both WebAssembly and soon EVM smart contracts, and fixed-cost operations enforced at the protocol level, Casper delivers the infrastructure for compliant asset tokenization, frictionless consumer experiences, and autonomous machine-to-machine commerce.The Casper Manifest - the network's multi-year technical roadmap - advances nine coordinated protocol initiatives spanning developer access, user experience, institutional compliance, privacy, micropayments, and quantum safety.The Casper Association, a non-profit organization based in Zug, Switzerland, oversees protocol development and ecosystem growth.Connect on socials: https://x.com/Casper_Network Learn more at https://casper.network ABOUT SARSON FUNDSSarson Funds stands at the forefront of blockchain and cryptocurrency education and marketing services, dedicated to the financial professional community and their clientele.With a dedication to providing unbiased, comprehensive education on disruptive technologies, Sarson Funds partners with investment managers to bring Wall Street's rigorous research, risk management, and transparency standards to digital asset investing. The firm works alongside traditional financial advisors to determine the appropriate role of cryptocurrencies in diverse investment portfolios.DISCLOSURESThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation of any securities, tokens, products, or services. Statements herein may include forward-looking information subject to risks and uncertainties. Sarson Funds, Inc. is not providing investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice. Readers should consult their own advisors before making financial decisions. Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments are inherently risky and may result in the loss of capital.

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