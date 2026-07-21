Wishbone Advisory and THOR Launch Joint Offering Pairing Growth Strategy With Data-Rich Design

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Ecommerce, SEO/GEO and PR advisory plus award-level design and development — one accountable team building beautiful, high-performing, discoverable brands.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wishbone Advisory, a growth and communications firm specializing in ecommerce, search and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and THOR, a 15-year design-and-engineering studio known for data-rich digital products and world-class publications, today announced a joint offering that unites their two disciplines into one integrated service. The partnership pairs THOR’s design and build capability with Wishbone’s strategy, discoverability and PR work, delivered as one engagement with one point of contact, for brands whose websites are a primary growth lever but underperform on either look or findability.The offering, Design + Discoverability, is built around a simple premise: a site can be gorgeous and still fail because no one finds it, AI engines can’t parse it, or visitors don’t convert, and strong SEO on a dated or confusing site wastes the traffic it earns. Design and discoverability are two halves of the same job, yet they are almost always bought separately. The joint team delivers them together, with taxonomy, technical SEO and GEO informing the design from day one rather than being bolted on after launch.A response to a shift in how buyers find brandsThe firms frame the partnership as a response to how discovery is changing. Buyers increasingly begin their research inside AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Claude, and Google’s AI overviews, where being “findable” now means being citable by engines, not just ranked on Google, which is technical and content work most design shops do not do. At the same time, brands that ship a site quickly often watch it convert poorly. A combined design-and-discoverability pass, the partners argue, fixes both the experience and the engine behind it, and lets clients consolidate three vendors into one accountable team.“Clients kept telling us the same thing: they were paying a designer, an SEO, and a PR firm, and no one owned the whole outcome,” said Taylor Jones, Managing Owner of Wishbone Advisory. “With THOR, the people who make the work beautiful and the people who make it discoverable are on the same team from day one. You stop losing the account to a sentence in an AI answer that didn’t mention you.”“Our work is focused on building digital experiences that are as sophisticated under the hood as they are on the surface,” said John Serrao, Principal and Technical Lead at THOR. “For fifteen years, we've created data-rich products and publications that balance thoughtful design with robust engineering. Combined with Wishbone’s expertise in growth and discoverability, we can now deliver websites that not only look exceptional but also perform, rank, and are built for the next generation of AI-driven search.”Clear lanes, one teamUnder the partnership, THOR owns design and development while Wishbone owns discoverability, content and demand, deliberately structured with no overlap and no gaps. Clients sign a single statement of work, and one lead runs the relationship so they never have to translate between a designer and an SEO. The offering is available in three tiers designed to escalate from a low-commitment first step to an ongoing program: a joint Assessment that audits both design and discoverability; a Launch build with taxonomy, technical SEO and GEO baked in from the start; and an ongoing Growth Engine retainer combining design iteration with a steady content, SEO/GEO and PR motion. The partners say the offering fits emerging CPG and DTC ecommerce brands, AI and SaaS products, publishers and associations going digital, and established firms whose online presence no longer reflects their stature.AvailabilityThe Design + Discoverability offering is available now. Brands can start with a joint assessment, the lowest-risk way to see both teams work, by contacting Wishbone Advisory at taylor@ wishboneadvisory.com ABOUT WISHBONE ADVISORYWishbone Advisory is a growth and communications firm that helps brands win the modern discovery layer by combining ecommerce and conversion strategy, technical SEO, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO/AEO), content and PR. The firm helps its clients become the named entity in AI-generated buyer answers across their category through a proprietary, multi-channel playbook Learn more at wishboneadvisory.comABOUT THORTHOR is an Austin-based design-and-engineering studio with a 15-year record of building data-rich digital products and world-class publications for associations and mission-driven organizations, including PeopleForBikes, the National Investor Relations Institute, and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics. THOR pairs two decades of publication craft with genuine data-engineering depth, led by the senior people who build the work. Learn more at thor-studio.com

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