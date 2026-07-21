Precautionary Closure of Prudence Island Shellfishing Area

Published on Tuesday, July 21, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) will preemptively close 700 acres of shellfishing grounds off Prudence Island from July 24 to sunrise July 31 due to the risk of sewage discharge from an annual large gathering of boats. The precautionary closure covers waters south and west from Providence Point to the northwest extension of Warner Avenue on Prudence Island.

Although most boaters follow RI's “No Discharge” law, the high density of vessels in Potter’s Cove raises the risk of sewage release. With many boats and watercraft concentrated in such a small area for hours, federal and state guidance requires that the shellfish harvest area be closed to protect public health. The closure provides a sufficient volume of water and time for the dilution of discharged sewage before the area is reopened to shellfishing.

Rhode Island offers 15 pump-out boats and 49 public shoreside pump-out facilities across RI coastal waters. Last year, more than 650,000 gallons of sewage were safely pumped out, helping protect coastal water quality. Visit DEM’s website for a map of RI’s marine pump-out facilities.

New this year, DEM and the Town of Bristol launched a solar-powered, self-service pump-out barge on the western side of the Kickemuit River in the mooring field adjacent to the Bristol shoreline. Funded through the Clean Vessel Act grant program, the barge offers free, 24/7 access and provides a cost-effective model for protecting Rhode Island’s coastal waters.

DEM, the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH), the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), and shellfishing partners work together to maintain RI’s reputation for high-quality shellfish through careful monitoring and stewardship.

For information on emergency and conditional area water quality related shellfish closures, call DEM’s 24-hour shellfishing hotline at 401-222-2900, visit www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish, or subscribe to DEM’s Shellfish Closure email list.

For more information on shellfish harvesting classifications, review the annual notice available at www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish. An interactive shellfishing map is also available.

For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Facebook, Twitter/X (@RhodeIslandDEM), or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem) for timely updates. Sign up here to receive the latest press releases, news, and events from DEM's Public Affairs Office to your inbox.