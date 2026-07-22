Aquablue Expands Midwest Presence with Senior Appointment

Marlo Schrieber

Marlo Schrieber Sr Director of Business Development, has 15+ years of experience helping clients navigate infrastructure, connectivity, and digital complexities

As we continue expanding our presence across North America, attracting experienced industry leaders like Marlo is an important part of our strategy.” — Chris Marino, CEO of Aquablue

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aquablue, the global communications aggregator redefining how enterprises manage connectivity, has expanded its commercial presence in the Midwest with the appointment of Marlo Schrieber as Senior Director of Business Development, Midwest Region.

Based in Chicago, Schrieber brings more than 15 years of experience working with financial institutions, trading firms, and exchanges, helping organizations navigate complex infrastructure, connectivity, and digital transformation initiatives.

Her appointment follows a period of significant growth for Aquablue. Earlier this year, the company announced the opening of its new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey, after expanding its workforce by more than 40% over the previous year. The addition of Schrieber further strengthens Aquablue's ability to support enterprise customers across key U.S. markets while continuing to scale its commercial organization.

Throughout her career, Schrieber has built strategic enterprise relationships and delivered revenue growth by advising clients on critical infrastructure decisions, including colocation, hybrid environments, disaster recovery, managed hosting, and exchange market data connectivity.

In her new role, she will focus on helping organizations across the Midwest simplify increasingly complex global network environments while supporting their long-term growth strategies.

“Marlo brings an exceptional understanding of enterprise infrastructure and the challenges our customers face as they modernize their networks,” said Chris Marino, CEO of Aquablue. “Her experience supporting financial services organizations and other enterprise customers makes her a tremendous addition to our commercial team. As we continue expanding our presence across North America, attracting experienced industry leaders like Marlo is an important part of our strategy.”

Schrieber said the opportunity to help enterprises simplify connectivity was a key factor in joining the company.

“Organizations today are managing increasingly distributed infrastructure across multiple providers, cloud environments, and geographic regions,” she said. “Aquablue's approach to simplifying that complexity while delivering accountability and operational control is what attracted me to the business. I'm excited to work with customers across the Midwest, particularly in the global financial services sector, and help them build infrastructure strategies that support long-term growth.”

Rather than requiring enterprises to manage multiple carriers, contracts, and support organizations independently, Aquablue provides a single commercial and operational framework that simplifies the procurement, management, and governance of global connectivity.

The appointment reflects Aquablue's continued investment in both talent and regional expansion as demand grows for enterprise connectivity models that reduce operational complexity while improving performance, resiliency, and scalability.

About Aquablue Network

Aquablue is the leading global communications aggregator, delivering a smarter model to solve enterprises’ most complex connectivity challenges with measurable outcomes. Serving customers in healthcare, financial services, media and content, government, education, and large enterprises, Aquablue empowers enterprises with the clarity and leverage they need to thrive in the digital economy. Learn more at aquabluenetwork.com.

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