66th Air Base Group welcomes new commander back to Hanscom AFB

HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, Mass. – Col. Charles Silvanic assumed command of the 66th Air Base Group during a ceremony here July 15.

Brig. Gen. Christopher J. Hobbs, mobilization assistant to the commander of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, presided over the event.

“As we say goodbye to one phenomenal leader, the Air Force always ensures that we have another ready to step up,” Hobbs said. “Today we are incredibly fortunate to welcome back Col. Charles Silvanic. He knows the mission, the people and the community.”

Hobbs added Silvanic has led at every level, from enlisted airman to officer, and brings a wealth of experience to the position, including serving as 66 ABG deputy commander from 2019 to 2021.

Prior to taking command, Silvanic served as director of financial management and comptroller for the Air Force Reserve. He oversaw a multibillion-dollar budget and was responsible for strategic resource allocation, financial operations and financial readiness across Reserve units.

Hobbs also recognized outgoing commander Col. Jorge Jimenez for his leadership the past two years.

“Under your command, the 66th Air Base Group didn’t just support the mission, they elevated it,” he said. “You led this installation through unprecedented challenges, reinvigorated readiness by executing the largest readiness exercise in the installation’s history and your Ready Airman Training program was lauded by the Air Force as a model to be followed.”

The transfer of leadership was symbolized by the passing of the Air Base Group guidon. Chief Master Sgt. Daniel Anderson, command chief, passed the guidon to Jimenez, who relinquished command by handing to Hobbs. Hobbs then presented the guidon to Silvanic, who returned it to Anderson, signifying the establishment of the group’s new command team.

After accepting the guidon, Silvanic spoke directly to the members of the workforce, emphasizing readiness and taking care of one another.

“It is the privilege of a lifetime to accept this responsibility and join your ranks,” he said. “We will deliver the resources, training and unwavering top cover you need to execute the mission. I am incredibly proud to join the team and excited to get to work.”

Following his remarks, military and civilian members of the 66th Air Base Group rendered their first salute to Silvanic, formally acknowledging his authority as commander.

At the conclusion of the first salute, Silvanic proclaimed, “Let’s go!”

As commander, Silvanic leads the installation support mission at Hanscom AFB, providing installation, regional and readiness support to the AFLCMC Portfolio Acquisition Executives, Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, tenant organizations and a joint-service military housing community.