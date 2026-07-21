Durham Business Owner Charged In State Tax Case

Raleigh, N.C.

Durham County businessman Ubaldo Torres Rodriguez, 56, was arrested on Monday, July 20, on felony tax charges filed by the North Carolina Department of Revenue. He was charged with four counts of Embezzlement of State Property.

Indictments allege that Rodriguez, president and the responsible person of Sun HS Warehouse Group, LLC and Sun HS Warehouse of Burlington, LLC, aided and abetted the businesses to embezzle, misapply, and convert to their own use North Carolina Sales Taxes.

Information shows that Rodriguez aided and abetted Sun HS Warehouse Group, LLC, to embezzle $273,978.92 in North Carolina Sales Tax from January 1, 2016, to October 31, 2017, and from June 1, 2018, to November 30, 2024. Rodriguez also aided and abetted Sun HS Warehouse of Burlington, LLC, to embezzle $151,108.23 in North Carolina Sales Tax from February 1, 2018, to July 31, 2024.

Rodriguez appeared before a Wake County magistrate and was placed under a $200,000 unsecured bond. A first appearance is scheduled for July 27, 2026 in Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh.

The charges against Rodriguez resulted from an investigation by special agents with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division in Raleigh.