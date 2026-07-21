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UN expert mechanism advances dialogue on Indigenous languages

Several initiatives addressing these challenges were highlighted:

The report was followed by interventions from the audience, which highlighted ongoing challenges in language revitalization and transmission, examples of local and community-led revitalization efforts, and calls for sustained funding and stronger partnerships between States, Indigenous Peoples and UN agencies to sustain progress made under the Decade.

This year's session carried particular significance, as next year will mark not only the midpoint of the Decade but also the twentieth anniversary of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The feedback and recommendations gathered will be especially valuable in helping partners take stock of progress and prepare for this important milestone, as well as inform the work of the Global Task Force as the governance mechanism of the Decade. A representative of the Secretariat was also in attendance, reaffirming its commitment to bringing these recommendations forward as part of the Decade's ongoing work.

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UN expert mechanism advances dialogue on Indigenous languages

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