Michele Fiscalini, CEO

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Red Rock Technology is advancing an infrastructure strategy that connects food sovereignty, artificial intelligence and autonomous production systems with the long-term demands of the space economy. Led by Chief Executive Officer Michele Fiscalini, the Dubai-based AI infrastructure company is developing models intended to support food production in resource-scarce environments on Earth while addressing the closed-loop systems future lunar and Martian settlements will require.Fiscalini’s perspective extends well beyond conventional food system debates. In his analysis, the convergence of food security with the emerging space economy represents one of the most consequential and undervalued market opportunities of the coming decades. “We are not talking about agriculture,” Fiscalini has stated. “We are talking about the infrastructure that will determine whether human civilization can operate beyond Earth. Food is the first problem you have to solve before any other.”The logic is grounded in the accelerating timelines of lunar and Martian colonization programs advanced by both sovereign space agencies and private operators. In each scenario, the ability to produce food autonomously, in closed-loop systems, without dependence on Earth-based supply chains, is not a secondary consideration. It is a primary engineering constraint. The technologies being developed today for arid-zone controlled-environment agriculture, autonomous production systems and AI-supervised food infrastructure are, by design, the same technologies that will be required to sustain human presence on other planetary bodies. . Red Rock has built its institutional strategy around this convergence. Through its National Food & Seed Sovereignty Institute initiative and the Seedelligence AI ‘Brain’, the company is developing infrastructure models designed to operate in resource-scarce, high-stress environments, beginning on Earth and architected for scalability beyond it. The market implications are substantial. Analysts tracking the intersection of agri-tech, space infrastructure and sovereign food systems project addressable markets that extend into the trillions of dollars as new economies emerge across new planetary contexts. For Fiscalini, the question is not whether this market will materialize, but which organizations will have built the foundational infrastructure when it does.“The companies that understand food as a systems problem today,” Fiscalini has noted, “will be the ones defining the terms of human expansion tomorrow.” Red Rock Technology is currently deploying its integrated AI and robotics infrastructure across the GCC, Africa and India through a strategic partnership with Innobotics, with a total program value estimated between $1.8 billion and $2.5 billion over a five-year horizon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.