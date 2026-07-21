Changzhou Chenglei Valve Technology Co., Ltd.

Exploring How Precision Control, Intelligent Drive Systems, and Reliable Structural Design Enable Next-Generation Industrial Automation Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHANGZHOU, China – Changzhou Chenglei Valve Technology Co., Ltd. (CHENGLEI), a China-based developer and manufacturer of valve electric actuators with more than 20 years of industry experience, has engineered its product portfolio around three proprietary core technologies: high-precision gear transmission simulation optimization, anti-corrosion alloy housing processes, and intelligent regulating electronic control modules. Founded in 2016, the company operates a 20,000 m² facility with over 100 employees and an annual output capacity of 120,000 units.The global electric actuator market was estimated at approximately USD 11.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.5% to 7.2% through 2034, according to Zion Market Research. Asia Pacific accounted for 38.5% of the electric valve actuator market revenue in 2025, driven by industrialization in China and India, as reported by Dataintelo. In this competitive landscape, CHENGLEI has focused on deep technical differentiation rather than cost alone.Precision Gear Transmission: Simulation-Driven OptimizationCHENGLEI’s gear transmission system is developed through multi-body dynamics simulation and iterative finite element analysis. The result is a gear train that delivers consistent torque output with minimized backlash and mechanical noise. The company’s electric part-turn actuator, model QI10, produces a nominal torque of 100 N·m with a motor power of 0.06 kW and an output rotation speed of 1 r/min. For higher-torque applications, the QI500 quarter-turn actuator provides 5,000 N·m at 0.5 r/min with a motor power of 0.55 kW, supported by a manual speed ratio of 348:1 and an explosion-proof housing.The gear optimization extends to multi-turn actuators. The Z45 multi-turn model delivers 450 N·m at 24 r/min with a 1.1 kW motor, while the Z10 (100 N·m) and Z30 (300 N·m) variants cover a wide torque band. All gear sets are manufactured in-house using more than 50 CNC machining centers, ensuring repeatability and conformity to design tolerances.Anti-Corrosion Alloy Housing: Engineered for Harsh EnvironmentsCorrosion resistance is a critical factor in oil & gas, chemical, and marine applications. CHENGLEI applies a high-temperature baking paint coating as a standard anti-corrosion measure across its product lines. For extreme environments – such as the high salt-spray and hydrogen-sulfide conditions encountered in Middle Eastern oil fields – the company employs a C5-M grade anti-corrosion coating technology combined with double-sealed wiring. This approach was validated in a desert petroleum engineering project in Iraq, where 200 actuators were deployed and have been operating for six years.The Intelligent 24V DC JB2920 ISO5210 flange electric valve actuator, for instance, offers a protection grade of IP65/IP67/IP68 and uses F-class insulation. Users can select body materials from aluminum alloy, stainless steel, or carbon steel depending on the corrosive severity. CHENGLEI also provides explosion-proof models featuring ATEX Exd BT4/CT4 certification, meeting IEC 60079-0 and IEC 60079-1 standards as required for hazardous areas.Intelligent Regulating Electronic Control ModuleThe electronic control module is the brain of CHENGLEI’s intelligent electric actuators. It supports both on-off and modulating (4-20 mA) control, with optional Profinet and Ethernet/IP industrial communication protocols for integration into modern distributed control systems. A key feature is the separation of the mechanical body and control unit – a design that moves precision electronics away from vibration sources, improving reliability in high-vibration environments such as alumina digestion sections.Additional intelligent features include built-in thermal protection, battery backup for fail-safe positioning, Bluetooth connectivity for local commissioning, and a manual handwheel override. The DQ series low-temperature actuator operates from -60°C to +70°C, addressing the challenge of LCD failure and lubricant solidification in extremely cold climates. As noted in CHENGLEI’s press release corpus, “Key highlights include the product passing rigorous extreme condition verification and obtaining EX explosion-proof certification.” The EX certification enables stable startup and precise control at -40°C, a capability that proved decisive for a Russian strategic partner project involving 400 units for oil and gas pipeline automation.Certification and ComplianceCHENGLEI holds CE certification issued by szutest, covering compliance with EN 60730-2-14:1997/A1:2001 for the Intelligent Electric Motor Linear Actuator Explosion Proof ZXC Series and other models. The company’s products also carry ATEX explosion-proof certification (Exd BT4/CT4) and are designed to meet enclosure standards NEMA 4/4X/7&9. For on-off and modulating actuators, SIL3 capability is available as a design option.Market Impact and Global ReachWith an export ratio of approximately 80%, CHENGLEI supplies electric actuators to global markets including the Middle East, Europe, Russia, and Southeast Asia. The company’s OEM/ODM capabilities – supporting voltage and logo customization, MOQ of 1 set, and a monthly capacity of 8,000 units – give it flexibility to serve both project-based and volume-driven procurement. In a recent benchmark, a large U.S. non-ferrous metal group deployed nearly 1,000 intelligent actuators from CHENGLEI to enable Profinet-based full-plant communication, helping the facility become a globally recognized smart factory benchmark.“Our independently developed CL series valve electric actuators are widely used in industries such as Oil & Gas, Water & Power, and Chemical, Process & Industrial,” the company states in its corporate profile. “Customers rely on us for innovative, high-quality and dependable products for managing the flow of liquids, gases and powders.”Technical Specifications at a GlanceRather than a tabular format, the following list summarizes key selection parameters across CHENGLEI’s portfolio:· Torque range: 50 N·m (Z5 multi-turn) to 5,000 N·m (QI500 part-turn). For linear stroke actuators, maximum thrust reaches 10,000 N (ZXC series).· Protection grade: IP65 (standard), IP67 (available on most models), IP68 (special order).· Power supply: 12/24 V DC, 110/220/380/440/660 V AC, 50/60 Hz.· Explosion-proof classification: ATEX Exd BT4/CT4 (compatible with Gas Groups IIA, IIB, IIC; Temperature Class T4).· Motor duty: S2 (10/15/30 min short-time) or S1/S3/S4/S6 (24%–40% ED).· Ambient temperature: Standard –20°C to +60°C; extended –60°C to +70°C (DQ series).· Control modes: On/Off (digital) or Modulating (4-20 mA, 0-10 V DC).· Communication options: Profinet, Ethernet/IP, Bluetooth (commissioning only).· Mounting flange: ISO 5210 (thrust), JB2920 (torque), ISO 5211 (part-turn).· Manual override: Handwheel (standard) or lever (part-turn).· Body material: Aluminum alloy, stainless steel, or carbon steel.· Certifications: CE, ATEX, Exd BT4/CT4, SIL3 (select models), NEMA 4/4X/7&9.Industry Analyst PerspectiveThe shift toward intelligent electric actuators with industrial Ethernet protocols (Profinet, EtherNet/IP) and 5G edge connectivity is increasingly shaping procurement criteria, according to market analysis by IndexBox. CHENGLEI’s inclusion of Profinet and Bluetooth connectivity aligns with this trend. However, the company does not yet offer integrated 5G or digital twin capabilities, which larger competitors like Emerson (estimated 12–15% global market share) and Rotork (14% linear actuator share) have begun to commercialize. CHENGLEI’s advantage lies in its ability to deliver certified, ruggedized actuators at competitive lead times – typically 10–15 working days for orders up to 100 units.OutlookAs energy infrastructure investment grows in Asia, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe, demand for reliable electric actuators that can withstand corrosion, temperature extremes, and explosive atmospheres will continue to rise. CHENGLEI’s investment in precision manufacturing, anti-corrosion coating, and intelligent control modules positions it as a viable alternative to established European and American brands, particularly for buyers seeking flexible OEM/ODM partnerships. The company’s recent success in the Russian and Iraqi markets demonstrates that its technical approach can meet the most demanding field conditions.CHENGLEI electric actuators deployed in an oil and gas pipeline application.About CHENGLEIChangzhou Chenglei Valve Technology Co., Ltd. (CHENGLEI) is a manufacturer of valve electric actuators headquartered in Changzhou, China. For more information or to request a quote, contact:· Mr. Gui Jing· WhatsApp: +86 13401325958· Email: terry.gui@cz-chenglei.com· Phone: +86 13401325958· Address: Building A5, Intelligent Equipment Industrial Park, Hengshanqiao Town, Changzhou, China· Website: www.electricvalvesactuators.com

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