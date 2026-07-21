Notice of Intent to Award
Solicitation #: 26-0101 – Northern California Pre-employment Polygraph Examinations
The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has concluded its evaluation of all offers received in response to the abovementioned Invitation for Bid and have awarded the contract to:
To the Point Polygraph
This notice constitutes compliance with the State Contracting Manual, Volume 1, Sections 5.65 B and 6.10 A. Any protests concerning this proposed award must be filed with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Business Management Branch, 3927 Lennane Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 or via email to [email protected] by 5:00 PM on July 24, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.