Notice of Intent to Award

Solicitation #: 26-0101 – Northern California Pre-employment Polygraph Examinations

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control has concluded its evaluation of all offers received in response to the abovementioned Invitation for Bid and have awarded the contract to:

To the Point Polygraph

This notice constitutes compliance with the State Contracting Manual, Volume 1, Sections 5.65 B and 6.10 A. Any protests concerning this proposed award must be filed with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, Business Management Branch, 3927 Lennane Drive, Suite 100, Sacramento, CA 95834 or via email to [email protected] by 5:00 PM on July 24, 2026.