Ambassador Greer Issues Statement on President Trump Imposing Section 338 Tariffs on Canada

WASHINGTON – Today, Ambassador Greer issued a statement after President Trump exercised his authority under Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 to impose additional 50 percent tariffs on Canada to offset Canada’s discriminatory treatment of U.S. exports.

“While the Administration continues to secure fair and reciprocal trade deals with our trading partners, Canada, unlike other partners and allies, continues to retaliate against the United States for its efforts to rebalance trade and protect U.S. industry in national-security sensitive sectors,” said Ambassador Greer. “Specifically, Canada has taken U.S. alcohol products off Canadian shelves, given better market access to dairy products from the European Union, and has put a cap on U.S. vehicle exports to Canada from companies reshoring to the United States. Today, President Trump took decisive action to hold Canada accountable for its retaliation and discrimination, delivering on his promise to correct trade imbalances and ensure fairness for American workers, farmers, and businesses.”

To read the Section 338 action on motor vehicles, click here .

To read the Section 338 action on alcohol, click here .

To read the Section 338 action on dairy, click here .

To read the White House Fact Sheet, click here .

Background:

Section 338 of the Tariff Act of 1930 (19 U.S.C. 1338) empowers the President to, among other things, impose duties of up to 50 percent on imports of a foreign country to offset the burden or disadvantage from a foreign country’s unequal imposition on or discrimination against the commerce of the United States. On July 20, 2026, finding that the public interest will be served by his actions, President Trump took three separate Section 338 actions to level the playing field for important American exports to Canada—motor vehicles, alcoholic beverages, and dairy. To offset Canada’s unreasonable and discriminatory measures against these products, President Trump is imposing a 50 percent tariff on nearly $20 billion in imports from Canada, which will take effect in thirty days.

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