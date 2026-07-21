ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today highlighted two major enhancements to Georgia's Path2College 529 Plan designed to help families save more effectively for future education costs. SB 556, signed by Governor Kemp in May, raises the maximum account balance for Path2College 529 Plan accounts from $235,000 to $550,000. In addition, the Georgia Higher Education Savings Plan (GHESP) Board has approved a waiver of the state administrative fee, further reducing costs for account holders and making the Path2College 529 Plan the lowest-cost college savings plan in the nation.

“Our state is one of the best in the nation for both quality of higher education and affordability, and raising the 529 Plan limit helps ensure that remains so well into the future,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “By making it even easier for parents to save for their child's college tuition, we're strengthening the future of our state and its economy.”

“These important changes will allow Georgia families to save more for education while benefiting from the most affordable 529 plan in the country,” said Steve McCoy, Georgia’s State Treasurer, whose office administers the Path2College 529 Plan. “By increasing the account balance limit and waiving the state administrative fee, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping families meet their long‑term education goals.”

Path2College is Georgia’s official 529 plan, offering families a state income tax deduction, tax‑deferred growth, and tax‑free withdrawals when used for qualified education expenses. Funds can be used for a wide range of educational pathways, including traditional college programs, technical colleges, some apprenticeship programs, K‑12 tuition, and qualified education loan repayment. Individuals can open accounts for themselves, their children, or other loved ones, and the plan provides a variety of investment options suited to different savings timelines and risk preferences.

The Path2College 529 Plan is overseen by the GHESP Board, which continues to focus on accessibility, low costs, and strong long‑term value for Georgia residents. In 2025, the GHESP Board was recognized by Morningstar for demonstrating “a strong commitment to serving education savers” and for “exceptional leadership.”

About the Path2College 529 Plan

Contributions up to $8,000 per year, per beneficiary, are eligible for a Georgia state income tax deduction for those filing a joint return; and $4,000 per year, per beneficiary, for those filing a single return. Savings in the state's Path2College 529 Plan can be used at accredited schools in the United States and some abroad, and savings can be used for vocational/technical education, an undergraduate degree, post-graduate work, as well as K-12 education. Accounts can be opened with as little as $25.

For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan or to open a Path2College account, please visit www.Path2College529.com or call (877) 424-4377.