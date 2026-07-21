YudaMedical's Hardcore Tech: Precision Drive & Anti-Corrosion for OR Tables

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Unveiling the Engineering Innovations Behind YudaMedical’s High-Performance Operating Tables for Global Medical Applications

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- July 21, Shandong, China——Key Compliance Insight: When sourcing hospital operating tables, international buyers prioritize regulatory compliance and technical reliability. This article deconstructs how Shandong Yuda Medical Device Technology Group Co., Ltd. ( YudaMedical ) achieves certified performance through three core technologies—precision hydraulic drive, medical-grade anticorrosion forming, and intelligent multi-position control—while holding CE, ISO 13485, ISO 9001, and FDA registrations.Core Technology 1: High-Precision Hydraulic Drive with Simulation OptimizationYudaMedical’s Electric Hydraulic Operating Table series employs FEA-based simulation optimization to achieve positioning accuracy within ±1 mm. The hydraulic system uses dual-seal piston assemblies and low-leakage valves, enabling smooth height adjustment from 500 mm to 950 mm with a lifting speed of 4 mm/s. This technology ensures zero drift even under heavy loads (≥300 kg), critical for bariatric and orthopedic procedures.· Load Capacity: ≥300 kg (660 lbs)· Height Range: 500–950 mm· Lifting Accuracy: ±1 mm· Protection Class: IPX4 (control box), IP66 (actuator)· Suitable For: General surgery, orthopedics, gynecology, interventionsCore Technology 2: Medical 316L Stainless Steel Anti-Corrosion FormingTo meet the strict disinfection environment of operating rooms, YudaMedical selects medical-grade 316L stainless steel for all structural frames, table tops, and leg sections. A proprietary precision bending and laser welding process eliminates weld lines and micro-crevices where bacteria could accumulate. The surface is then passivated and electro-polished to achieve a surface roughness of Ra ≤ 0.4 μm, exceeding ISO 13485 requirements for corrosion resistance and cleanability.· Material: ASTM A240 316L (UNS S31603)· Corrosion Resistance: Passes 72-hr salt spray test (ASTM B117)· Surface Roughness: Ra ≤ 0.4 μm· Welding: Laser-based, no porosity· Application: Table tops, back sections, leg plates, handrailsCore Technology 3: Multi-Position Intelligent Electric Control SystemThe Electric Operating Table (models: DST-500A, Orthopedic Navigation, C-Arm Compatible) features a 5-motor independent drive system controlled via a handheld pendant with LCD display. The system supports memory presets for 9 common surgical positions (Trendelenburg, Reverse Trendelenburg, lateral tilt, chair position, etc.) and offers seamless integration with C-arm imaging for intraoperative fluoroscopy.· Motor Count: 5 independent motors (height, back, leg, tilt, longitudinal slide)· Adjustment Angles: Back section +75°/-35°, Leg section +90°/-90°, Lateral tilt ±20°, Trendelenburg ±30°· Control: Handheld pendant with emergency stop, battery backup (optional)· X-ray Compatibility: Full carbon-fiber tabletop for radiolucent imaging (C-arm compatible)· Safety: EMC compliant (EN 60601-1-2), CE certifiedCertification & Compliance – What Buyers Need to KnowYudaMedical holds a complete set of international certifications, verified and traceable. Below is a summary of the key certifications and their scope:· CE (CIBG Registration): Covers electric hydraulic operating tables, surgical lights, electric beds, and manual beds – documented with Declaration of Conformity and registration letters.· ISO 13485:2016: Quality management system for medical devices – includes design, production, and post-market surveillance.· ISO 9001:2015: General quality management – factory processes and supply chain.· FDA Registration: U.S. medical device establishment registration and listing – confirmed via updated confirmation pages (2025/12).View certification documents directly: CE letters, ISO certificates, and FDA confirmation can be requested from the sales team. All documents are auditable and export-ready.Factory & Production CapabilityYudaMedical operates a dedicated R&D team and standardized workshops covering 8,000+ m². The entire process—from raw material incoming inspection, laser cutting, precision bending, welding, to final assembly and functional testing—is controlled in-house. This vertical integration ensures consistent quality and compliance with CE, ISO, and FDA standards.Contact YudaMedical for Your OR Table Project· Shandong Yuda Medical Device Technology Group Co., Ltd.· Tel: +86 135-1234-4323· WhatsApp:+86 186 5374 1100· Email: sales@yudamdm.com· Website: https://www.yudamdm.com/ · Address: No.6, Ji'an Road, Xinyan Town Industrial Park, Yanzhou District, Jining, Shandong, ChinaAll technical parameters are factory-tested and backed by certified compliance documents. Contact YudaMedical for product dossiers, CE/ISO/FDA copies, and OEM/ODM cooperation.

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