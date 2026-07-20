UWM instructor and entrepreneur is shaping Milwaukee’s tech future

Matthew Friedel, entrepreneur and teaching faculty at UWM, is also co-founder of its Disruptive Technologies Lab, a research hub for technologies like AI and blockchain. His work is helping fuel Milwaukee’s growing community of tech startups. (UWM Photo/Andy Manis)

Matthew Friedel is transforming the way Wisconsin thinks about innovation. As teaching faculty at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and co-founder of its Disruptive Technologies Lab, Friedel’s work bridges academia and industry, empowering students and local technology startups to thrive.

“I would describe myself as three things: educator, entrepreneur and investor,” Friedel said. “My job is to help people become who they’re going to become.”

Bridging academic and industry

Friedel began his career in engineering, with degrees from UWM and Marquette University. But after working for industry giants like Harley-Davison, his entrepreneurial instincts led him to angel investing and teaching. He found his passion for helping startups and students succeed.

“I was fortunate to have really great mentors,” Friedel said. “That’s what motivates me — helping people along the way, because a lot of people helped me.”

Today, Friedel is the executive vice president of Milwaukee Venture Partners, an angel network that supports local startups with funding and mentorship, which he co-founded in 2021. “It’s not just about the funds. It’s about the network and experience we provide,” he said. “That’s what gets me excited.”

The many hats Friedel wears feed directly into his classroom at UWM. “There’s a concept in entrepreneurship called ‘getting out of the building,’” he explained. “I go out and talk to industry partners and bring the latest back to my students.”

The habit has paid off. Friedel launched a graduate-level course on artificial intelligence and blockchain — six years ago. “Before it was cool,” he joked.

Helping students and the region thrive

For Friedel, the most rewarding moments come from seeing his students succeed. “It’s not just about teaching them Python or MySQL,” he said. “It’s about helping them develop soft skills, like working with teams and building their personal brands — and seeing them get that first internship or first job.”

Friedel’s work is also helping to position Milwaukee as a hub for technology and entrepreneurship. Through initiatives like Milwaukee Venture Partners and the Disruptive Technologies Lab, he’s contributing to the city’s growing community of tech startups. Just 10 years ago, he says, Milwaukee wasn’t seen as a great place for startups.

But that’s changed. Startups in the Milwaukee area attracted more investment from venture capitalists in 2021 and 2022 than in any of the previous seven years. As of 2024, more than 250 VC-backed startups had been created in the area, together raising over $700 million in investments and employing more than 4,100 people.

“If we don’t innovate, we’ll get left behind,” Friedel said. “We have to evolve, and it’s going to mean more prosperity and more growth for everybody here.”

A vision for AI’s future

Artificial intelligence plays a major role in Friedel’s work as educator and investor. He points to applications like cancer diagnosis tools that use machine learning to improve speed and accuracy. Looking ahead, Friedel’s aspirations include writing a book on entrepreneurship in AI and blockchain.

“We once had people setting up bowling pins and cutting ice, and working as telephone operators — those jobs don’t exist today, but new jobs have come into their place,” he said. “My philosophy is that it’s going to be the same thing here.”

Written by Anna Funk, UW-Milwaukee

Link to original story: https://uwm.edu/news/uwm-instructor-and-entrepreneur-is-shaping-milwaukees-tech-future/