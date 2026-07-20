MAINE, July 20 - Draft Rulemaking: Repeal of the EAB & ELC Quarantines

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

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Date: July 20, 2026

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Emerald Ash Borer (EAB)

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is proposing to repeal the current emerald ash borer (EAB) quarantine. Two public hearings will be held.

The proposal to repeal the emerald ash borer quarantine is based on the most recent discovery of established emerald ash borer populations in Benedicta, Maine, which all but unites the north and south populations, rendering the quarantine ineffective. Other long-distance movements in Anson, Bar Harbor, Belfast, Palermo, and Solon appear to indicate that the quarantine is ineffective. View a map of the current extent ot the EAB infestation in Maine

Public Hearings

Comment Deadline

The written comment deadline is August 28, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Comments can be emailed to gary.fish@maine.gov or sent to Gary Fish, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Plant Health Programs, 28 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333-0028.

European larch canker (ELC)

ELC - The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is proposing to repeal the current European larch canker (ELC) quarantine. Two public hearings will be held.

The proposal to repeal the European larch canker quarantine was triggered because the USDA-APHIS is repealing the federal quarantine. Without a federal quarantine, there is no reason to quarantine European larch canker in Maine. View map of current extent of the ELC infestation in Maine.

Public Hearings

The written comment deadline is August 28, 2026, at 5:00 PM. Comments can be emailed to gary.fish@maine.gov or sent to Gary Fish, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry, Plant Health Programs, 28 SHS, Augusta, ME 04333-0028.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

EAB Repeal Draft Rulemaking (PDF)

EAB Rulemaking Fact Sheet (Word)

For further information, contact:

Name: Gary Fish

Phone: