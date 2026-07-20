Notice of Public Hearing - August 3, 2026 (Land Development Code)

The Granville County Board of Commissioners at their meeting on Monday, August 3, 2026 will hold a public hearing at 7:00 PM or later at the Granville Expo and Convention Center at 4185 US Highway 15 South, Oxford, N.C. 27565.

The purpose of the public hearing is to hear public comments on the following Land Development Code text amendment petition:

Granville County Land Development Code Text Amendment Petition

AMENDMENT THAT WOULD DEFINE A DATA CENTER LAND USE, CREATE A CONDITIONAL ZONING DISTRICT FOR THAT USE, AND ESTABLISH DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS FOR THAT USE IN THE NEW CONDITIONAL ZONING DISTRICT.

Changes may be made to the advertised proposal, which reflects debate, objections, and discussions at the hearing. Any interested citizen is invited to attend.

For additional information or public examination, contact the Granville County Planning Department, 122 Williamsboro Street, P.O. Box 877, Oxford, NC 27565; phone 919-603-1331 or fax 919-693-6794.