Governor Hochul Highlights Statewide FIFA World Cup Impacts

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted the statewide economic impacts of the FIFA World Cup on New York. The Governor’s World Cup strategy was designed to ensure that the benefits of the tournament reached every region of New York, not just the area around the host stadium. The State built a statewide activation model, combining flagship events, regional grants, accessibility initiatives, tourism promotion and community programming into one coordinated strategy. As fans from around the world visited New York, our businesses, bars, restaurants and hotels flourished.

“When we brought the FIFA World Cup to New York, we wanted to make sure every New Yorker, every community and every industry would benefit — these past six weeks have proven that effort a success,” Governor Hochul said. “As fans from around the world flocked to New York, hotel revenues went up, spending at local businesses increased and our affordable buses moved people to and from the game faster than ever. And it doesn’t just stop here, we’re making sure the World Cup has a lasting impact on our state by investing in soccer fields and youth soccer programming to support young athletes for years to come.”

Senior Director of Major Events Justin Brannan said, “With the eyes of the world on New York, Governor Hochul delivered once again. Thanks to extraordinary coordination at every level of government, we welcomed millions of soccer fans from around the globe and hosted one of the largest sporting events in history — delivering an experience that was unforgettable, safe, inclusive and seamlessly executed. From the Lower East Side to Niagara Falls, when all the numbers are in, the 2026 FIFA World Cup will stand as a clear win for New York and proof that investing in major events generates real economic returns for taxpayers, local businesses and communities across our state. Over the past six weeks, we didn't just host the world — we showed the world exactly what New York does best: creating opportunity, welcoming visitors, keeping people safe and performing on the biggest stage.”

Tourism and Economic Impact

Throughout the duration of the World Cup, there were eight consecutive sellout games at New York New Jersey Stadium, welcoming more than 560,000 fans. According to an analysis by Tourism Economics, through the first five World Cup Group Matches hosted at MetLife Stadium in June, there was $1.2 billion in direct visitor spending, generating a total economic impact of $2.1 billion. These figures are not inclusive of the final three games since June but the state is expected to far exceed the revenue projections for hosting the World Cup and will provide an updated final economic report with operational spending.

In June, $228 million in state and local tax revenue was generated and to date, more than one million fans have attended official New York New Jersey fan events between the two states. Additionally, since the Host Committee launched the Welcome World Rewards Program in May, the program has generated approximately 10,000 small business visits across more than 1,000 local businesses, restaurants, cultural institutions and community events across New York and New Jersey.

Affordable Bus Transportation to MetLife

Made possible through support from New York State, the cost of Official NYNJ Stadium Shuttle bus tickets to and from matches was reduced from the initial $80 round-trip price to $20.

As a result, 97 percent of fans on average entered the stadium before kickoff and nearly 120,000 of the Official Host Committee shuttle bus tickets were sold through the tournament. Buses have transported fans from staging areas to the Lincoln Tunnel in less than 10 minutes, consistently outpacing general traffic on the same corridors. Additionally, Midtown travel times ran up to 23 percent faster than historical averages throughout all eight match days, even as one million visitors came through the region.

Hotel Occupancy Rates

From June 8-July 4, hotels in the New York City Metropolitan area saw an increase in room revenue compared to the same time period last year.

New York City: New York City Hotels generated approximately $1.07 billion in room revenue, which is up 20.6 percent over the same period last year.

New York City Hotels generated approximately $1.07 billion in room revenue, which is up 20.6 percent over the same period last year. Mid Hudson: Mid Hudson hotels generated approximately $86 million in room revenue, up 18.3 percent year over year.

Mid Hudson hotels generated approximately $86 million in room revenue, up 18.3 percent year over year. Long Island: Long Island hotels generated approximately $117 million in room revenue, up 24 percent year over year.

World Cup Community Grant Program

The $500,000 New York State Community World Cup Grant Program ensured the 2026 FIFA World Cup was celebrated throughout New York State by supporting locally led viewing events. It aims to drive regional economic activity, increase visitation to local businesses, and provide all New Yorkers with a safe, accessible opportunity to participate in this once-in-a-generation global sporting event.

As a result, 13 projects across seven Upstate regions received Regional Activation grants to produce dozens of World Cup-themed community events.

State-Led Fan Fest Events

At Stony Brook University on June 12, the state’s Long Island flagship event had approximately 6,000 attendees throughout the day, including about 5,000 for the evening USA vs. Paraguay watch party. The event was free and family-friendly, and included live match broadcasts, a concert by Third Eye Blind, a Family Fan Zone, interactive soccer experiences, food vendors, and public-facing exhibits from State agencies. The Stony Brook event also ensured inclusion and access were built into the event from the beginning, with accessible viewing areas, ADA accommodations, inclusive planning, Special Olympics New York participation, and family programming for attendees of all abilities.

The UBS Arena World Cup Watch Party on June 19 drew more than 13,000 attendees across two matches, including about 3,000 for USA vs. Australia and more than 10,000 for Haiti vs. Brazil. It resulted in a high-energy, destination watch party that combined live match broadcasts, indoor and outdoor fan activations, team experiences, food and beverage offerings, and broad community gathering space. It also brought together UBS Arena, Oak View Group, the New York Mets, the New York Islanders, and New York City Football Club in a rare cross-sector partnership that helped extend the benefits of the World Cup beyond the host venue.

The free New York State United — 2026 World Cup Watch Experience at Kensico Dam Plaza in Westchester County welcomed more than 5,500 New Yorkers. Over 25 partners, including New York State Agencies, local law enforcement, local soccer teams, and more hosted family-friendly activities before the match began. Additionally, 18 local food and drink vendors attended, reinforcing New York’s ability to extend the World Cup beyond host cities and drive local economies across the state.

The free watch party in Central Park for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final welcomed over 30,000 fans. Backed by a $9.5 million investment from Empire State Development and a $3.5 million allocation from New York City, the watch party provided the attendees with a free place to gather and watch the World Cup Final. iHeartRadio served as the official media partner for the event. National syndicated on-air personalities Charlamagne Tha God and Elvis Duran emceed the watch party, and the event also featured live entertainment and local food vendors.

Statewide Lasting Impacts

As part of the enacted FY27 Budget, Governor Hochul launched the $5 million NY Kicks program: A World Cup Legacy Investment Fund aimed at building soccer infrastructure in disadvantaged communities across each region of the state to strengthen neighborhoods and bring people together through a shared love of the game even after the World Cup is over. The budget also includes $1 million in additional funding providing NY Kicks recipients with fund programming, equipment, training, and other operating costs to maximize use of these new facilities including uniforms, shin guards, soccer balls, and coaches.