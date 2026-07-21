Techcyte Marks 11 Million AI-Assisted Scans Across Its Global Platform

OREM, UT, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Techcyte , a worldwide leader in AI-powered digital pathology and diagnostics, today announced it has surpassed 11 million AI-assisted scans processed across active customer environments spanning human, veterinary, and environmental diagnostic platforms. The milestone marks a significant step in the company's mission to make AI-driven diagnostics accessible to laboratories and clinics around the world.Techcyte's deep learning image analysis and workflow platform is used by more than 10,000 customers in over 40 countries, spanning anatomic pathology, bacteriology, parasitology, hematology, cytology, veterinary diagnostics, mold and indoor air quality analysis, and rapid microbial detection for food safety."Eleven million scans represent something larger than a number," said Ben Cahoon, CEO of Techcyte. "They reflect the trust laboratories and healthcare organizations around the world have placed in this technology and the work of all the people at Techcyte who have been building toward this moment since day one."Built to address a growing global shortage of microscopy experts, Techcyte's platform is designed to increase the accuracy and efficiency in laboratories without replacing expertise. The company has built the first and only platform to unify anatomic and clinical pathology.Key partnerships have accelerated Techcyte's reach and impact. The company's collaboration with Zoetis produced Vetscan Imagyst, a seven-in-one AI-assisted veterinary diagnostic solution now used in practices worldwide. Techcyte's technology is also deployed as a research-use-only tool by leading healthcare institutions, including ARUP Laboratories, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, Northwest Arkansas Pathology Associates, Tyrolpath, Quest Diagnostics, and others. In environmental testing, Sporecyte, Techcyte's AI solution for mold and indoor air quality analysis, is the only platform of its kind."Labs and clinics around the world are facing a real workforce challenge," added Mr. Cahoon. "Experienced pathologists are retiring faster than new ones are entering the field. Our platform helps bridge that gap not by replacing experts, but by giving them tools that reduce manual burden, support more focused review, and make demanding microscopy workflows easier to manage."Looking ahead, Techcyte sees a significant opportunity to deepen its presence across various markets by expanding AI capabilities, entering new microscopy-based testing markets, and bringing its platform to laboratories and clinics that have yet to make the shift to digital workflows.###About TechcyteFounded in 2013, Techcyte is transforming the practice of pathology with a unified pathology platform that digitizes lab workflows and offers AI tools that aim to improve the efficiency and accuracy of diagnostic testing.Our mission is to positively impact the health of humans, animals, and the environment through the use of artificial intelligence.We do that by partnering with best-in-class labs, whole slide scanner manufacturers, AI vendors, diagnostic companies, hardware manufacturers, and solution providers. Together, we aim to deliver a unified anatomic and clinical pathology platform to labs and clinics around the world.Visit techcyte.com for more information.Techcyte’s anatomic and clinical pathology platform is for Research Use Only in the United States.

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