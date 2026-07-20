Sean Lovison Announces Purpose Built Financial Services' Commitment Through 1% for the Planet Membership

Financial advisor Sean Lovison aligns environmental stewardship with long-term financial planning through Purpose Built Financial Services' pledge to give back.

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sean Lovison , Founder and Financial Planner at Purpose Built Financial Services, is proud to reaffirm the firm's commitment to environmental stewardship through its membership in 1% for the Planet, a global network of businesses that pledge to contribute at least one percent of annual sales to environmental causes.As a member of 1% for the Planet, Purpose Built Financial Services joins thousands of businesses worldwide dedicated to supporting nonprofit organizations focused on conservation, sustainability, and environmental resilience. The commitment reflects the firm's belief that responsible business practices can create positive impacts both financially and environmentally.For Lovison, the decision reflects a philosophy that extends beyond financial planning. While Purpose Built Financial Services helps individuals and families pursue financial independence through personalized, fiduciary advice, the firm's mission also recognizes the importance of protecting the natural environments that enrich people's lives for generations to come."At Purpose Built Financial Services, we believe true wealth is about creating the freedom to live a meaningful life," said Lovison. "For many people, that includes spending time outdoors with family, exploring our National Parks, and leaving the world in better shape for future generations. Becoming part of 1% for the Planet reflects our commitment to aligning our business with those values."Lovison's passion for conservation has long been a personal priority, particularly through his support of organizations that preserve America's National Parks. By integrating environmental giving into the firm's business model, Purpose Built Financial Services seeks to demonstrate that financial success and social responsibility can work hand in hand.Purpose Built Financial Services was founded to help professionals, entrepreneurs, and families intentionally build financial independence while remaining focused on what matters most to them. The firm's planning approach emphasizes long-term relationships, thoughtful decision-making, and aligning financial strategies with each client's personal goals and values.Through its membership in 1% for the Planet, Purpose Built Financial Services continues to reinforce its commitment to making a meaningful impact beyond financial planning, supporting initiatives that help preserve natural resources and strengthen communities for future generations.Sean Lovison is the Founder of Purpose Built Financial Services, where he provides fiduciary financial planning and wealth management services designed to help professionals, entrepreneurs, and families achieve financial independence. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with executive leadership experience, Lovison is passionate about helping clients build purposeful financial lives while giving back to the communities and causes that matter most.###For more news and information on Sean Lovison, please visit his LinkedIn To learn more about Purpose Built Financial Services, you can visit their website at https://www.purposebuiltfs.com/

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